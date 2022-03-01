ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for killing another man at motel near Memphis airport, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Robert Boddie Mug Robert Boddie is charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed another man at a motel near the Memphis airport.

Gunfire rang out at the Budget Host motel on Airways Blvd. on Jan. 22, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said when they arrived they found 41-year-old Curtis Rolack shot to death inside of a room at the motel.

A witness told police that Rolack and a man the witness knew as “Ali” were having an argument when the man known as Ali pulled out a handgun and shot Rolack several times, according to a police affidavit.

The man known as Ali ran from the scene before police got there, but once MPD did arrive the witness picked 28-year-old Robert Boddie out of a six-person lineup and identified him to police as “Ali”, Memphis Police said.

Police publicly identified Boddie the following day as the man they were looking for in connection to Rolack’s death and five days later Boddie was behind bars.

Boddie has been charged with voluntary manslaughter, possessing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

MPD said that Boddie was found guilty of kidnapping and robbery in 2013.

