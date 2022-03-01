We want y'all to meet Doreen Hughes

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

​Doreen Hughes is a woman in motion and action. Since her

arrival to the community in 2008, she has shown that one

person can make a difference. After fifteen years with Dell,

wearing many corporate hats, including account executive,

Doreen became an entrepreneur. She opened Mainland

Testing Center, an award-winning occupational wellness

clinic that she sold in 2016.

She has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Texas

City for ten plus years and served the board of directors. Her

committee helps raise funds for Texas City ISD scholarships,

Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA), and other

community projects.

Additionally, she served on the College of the Mainland

Education Foundation, The Salvation Army of Galveston

County, the League City Regional and Texas City/La

Marque Chambers of Commerce, and a founding member of

the Women in Business (WIB) committee. As a recognized

small business entrepreneur and public speaker, Doreen

enjoys mentoring, coaching, empowering, and connecting

with other businesswomen. She was recently a finalist for

the Women In Leadership Award (WILA) and, in January

2022, was named the chamber shining star.

Whether leading her team during the annual Galveston

County Food Bank Kids Back Pack summer food program or

volunteering at Walter Hall Park vaccination hub, she rolls

up her sleeves, serving with a servant's heart with a sense of

purpose and joy.

Doreen wears many hats in the community, realtor,

leadership coach, and columnist for the Galveston Daily

News. Her weekly column "Out and About" shines a light

on ordinary people doing extraordinary work in many non-

profit organizations and other community events. She uses

her gift of writing to give back to these organizations by

creating awareness and visibility.



Doreen is a marathon runner; she enjoys the beach,

gardening, and reading. A perfect day is enjoying a glass of

wine with family and friends