We want y'all to meet Doreen Hughes
Doreen Hughes is a woman in motion and action. Since her
arrival to the community in 2008, she has shown that one
person can make a difference. After fifteen years with Dell,
wearing many corporate hats, including account executive,
Doreen became an entrepreneur. She opened Mainland
Testing Center, an award-winning occupational wellness
clinic that she sold in 2016.
She has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Texas
City for ten plus years and served the board of directors. Her
committee helps raise funds for Texas City ISD scholarships,
Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA), and other
community projects.
Additionally, she served on the College of the Mainland
Education Foundation, The Salvation Army of Galveston
County, the League City Regional and Texas City/La
Marque Chambers of Commerce, and a founding member of
the Women in Business (WIB) committee. As a recognized
small business entrepreneur and public speaker, Doreen
enjoys mentoring, coaching, empowering, and connecting
with other businesswomen. She was recently a finalist for
the Women In Leadership Award (WILA) and, in January
2022, was named the chamber shining star.
Whether leading her team during the annual Galveston
County Food Bank Kids Back Pack summer food program or
volunteering at Walter Hall Park vaccination hub, she rolls
up her sleeves, serving with a servant's heart with a sense of
purpose and joy.
Doreen wears many hats in the community, realtor,
leadership coach, and columnist for the Galveston Daily
News. Her weekly column "Out and About" shines a light
on ordinary people doing extraordinary work in many non-
profit organizations and other community events. She uses
her gift of writing to give back to these organizations by
creating awareness and visibility.
Doreen is a marathon runner; she enjoys the beach,
gardening, and reading. A perfect day is enjoying a glass of
wine with family and friends
