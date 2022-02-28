EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Food for People is in the process of changing current facility locations due to sewer inundations back in February 2020. Next month’s relocation will only be temporary as they are set to start construction on a new permanent facility set to be done in November 2022.

“The facility is taking advantage of every square inch on that lot that we own. So we’re going up in height, so we’re going to have a lot more food storage, a lot more cold and frozen food storage, so we’ll be able to expand on the fresh food offerings. Their expanded storage will allow us to be more responsive in emergencies, which is becoming a more frequent necessity for food banks across the nation as well as here. So we’re really excited for that,” said Carly Robbins, Development Director for Food for People.

The new facility will also allow them to have a bigger onsite pantry that will allow a better experience for community members picking up food.

“We are working on fundraising, the last bit of money needed for the rebuild, we were hoping to raise about 6 million, and we have about 200,000 left to go before we meet our goal. So we are very close, hoping we can finish that out before construction is done,” said Carly Robbins.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, you can contact the food bank at www.foodforpeople.org.

The post Construction for new Food for People facility will begin soon appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .