Politics

Jack Hastings cancels District 5 meetup for March

By Independent Newsmedia
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 5 days ago
District 5 Councilman Jack Hastings has canceled one of his monthly district meetings, which was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Sweet Tea, 15278 W. Bell Road.

Surprise Independent

Surprise city cleanup event coming up

It’s the perfect time to prune landscape, clean out a garage and take advantage of the Residential Waste Cleanup Event on Saturday, March 12. Surprise residents are permitted to drop off up to 2,000 pounds of non-hazardous residential waste free-of-charge at the Northwest Regional Landfill, 19401 W. Deer Valley Road, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

