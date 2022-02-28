Jack Hastings cancels District 5 meetup for March
District 5 Councilman Jack Hastings has canceled one of his monthly district meetings, which was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Sweet Tea, 15278 W. Bell Road.
