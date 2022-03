Hub Group is in a strong financial position due to organic growth and strategic acquisitions. While doing my research for another article that I recently published on Seeking Alpha that discusses Tecnoglass (TGLS) riding the Florida construction wave into 2022, I came across a supply chain and logistics company that I was not previously familiar with called Hub Group (HUBG). As I began to investigate the company and what they do, it became readily apparent that this business is one that has benefited from the ongoing supply chain issues that have affected the global economy over the past two years. Heading into 2022 it appears that those supply chain issues will not be going away soon and therefore, the stock is worth considering for the growth potential that lies ahead and the value that it currently offers.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO