Gov. Hutchinson, AG Rutledge among those honoring Arkansas officer killed during Maumelle manhunt

By Chris Counts
 6 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas officials are coming out in support of an Arkansas Department of Corrections officer who fell in the line of duty during a manhunt Monday morning.

Arkansas Division of Correction officer Sgt. Joshua Caudell was shot as he was assisting in the search for a disturbance suspect in Maumelle. Authorities said Caudell died hours later.

After DOC officials identified him in the afternoon, many lawmakers shared their condolences.

Agencies continue search after fatal officer-involved shooting in Maumelle

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that flags would be lowered to half-staff and offered prayers to Caudell’s family and fellow officers.

“I am deeply saddened at the passing of Arkansas Department of Corrections Sgt. Joshua Caudell. To honor Sgt. Caudell’s life, I have lowered the flags to half-staff. Please remember his family and the Department of Corrections in your thoughts and prayers.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Caudell’s superiors with the Arkansas Department of Corrections extended their sympathies as well.

“The entire Department of Corrections mourns the loss of a dedicated officer,” Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.”

“In these tough times, Sgt. Caudell and his family are in our thoughts and prayers.” ADC Director Dexter Payne added. “We not only lost an officer, we lost a brother and friend.”

Arkansas Department of Corrections identifies officer killed in Maumelle manhunt

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the state’s top law enforcement official, noted Caudell’s “unwavering service” in protecting the community.

“My heart aches for the loss of Sergeant Caudell. He will forever be remembered for his unwavering service to safeguarding the community and State from harm. I send my deepest condolences and prayers to Sergeant Caudell’s wife and three young children, his friends and brothers and sisters in blue during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Corrections officials said Caudell was survived by his wife and three children. He joined the Division of Correction in 2012 and was serving in the Tucker K-9 Unit. Previously he worked at the Cummins Unit and the Varner Super Max in Pine Bluff.

A person of interest in Caudell’s shooting, 37-year-old Demark Lee Jordan, is still being sought by authorities.

Pulaski County deputies ID person of interest in ADC sergeant death

Deputies described Jordan as a Black man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. They also said he could be driving a gray 2012 GMC Sierra with the license plate number 345YNJ.

FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

