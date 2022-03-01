ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell type-specific intercellular gene transfer in mammalian cells via transient cell entrapment

By Quanbin Xu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transfer of genetic information between different cells and organisms, known as horizontal gene transfer (HGT), is one of the key mechanisms for acquiring new functions during the evolution of prokaryotic and eukaryotic genomes1. The mode and consequences of HGT are well established for prokaryotes and fungi2. Still, the evidence for...

biospace.com

Gene Therapy Trials for Sickle Cell Disease Hold Hope for Durable Effects

Sickle cell disease is nearing a cure. Recent gene therapy research has created what appears to be a durable response in terms of producing normally-shaped red blood cells and completely reducing the pain associated with the disease. The study, Biologic and Clinical Efficacy of LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease, published...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Sonogenetic control of mammalian cells using exogenous transient receptor potential A1 channels

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28205-y, published online 9 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 4b, in which the figure labels 'Pre-US' and 'Post-US' were incorrectly positioned above the label 'Ultrasound 2.5"‰Mpa 100"‰ms' with right alignment to the figure panels, instead of below the label 'Ultrasound 2.5"‰Mpa 100"‰ms' with central alignment to the figure panels. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A global timing mechanism regulates cell-type-specific wiring programmes

The assembly of neural circuits is dependent on precise spatiotemporal expression of cell recognition molecules1,2,3,4,5. Factors controlling cell type specificity have been identified6,7,8, but how timing is determined remains unknown. Here we describe induction of a cascade of transcription factors by a steroid hormone (ecdysone) in all fly visual system neurons spanning target recognition and synaptogenesis. We demonstrate through single-cell sequencing that the ecdysone pathway regulates the expression of a common set of targets required for synaptic maturation and cell-type-specific targets enriched for cell-surface proteins regulating wiring specificity. Transcription factors in the cascade regulate the expression of the same wiring genes in complex ways, including activation in one cell type and repression in another. We show that disruption of the ecdysone pathway generates specific defects in dendritic and axonal processes and synaptic connectivity, with the order of transcription factor expression correlating with sequential steps in wiring. We also identify shared targets of a cell-type-specific transcription factor and the ecdysone pathway that regulate specificity. We propose that neurons integrate a global temporal transcriptional module with cell-type-specific transcription factors to generate different cell-type-specific patterns of cell recognition molecules regulating wiring.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

‘Protein circuits’ move a step closer to cell-to-cell communication

Through synthetic biology, scientists can add novel functions to cells, such as the ability to produce new materials or detect and respond in specific ways to diseases. Though the applications are exciting, the process suffers from some inefficiencies – one of which Stanford University chemical engineer Xiaojing Gao is working to avoid.
SCIENCE
The New Yorker

A Journey to the Center of Our Cells

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It was by accident that Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, a Dutch cloth merchant, first saw a living cell. He’d begun making magnifying lenses at home, perhaps to better judge the quality of his cloth. One day, out of curiosity, he held one up to a drop of lake water. He saw that the drop was teeming with numberless tiny animals. These animalcules, as he called them, were everywhere he looked—in the stuff between his teeth, in soil, in food gone bad. A decade earlier, in 1665, an Englishman named Robert Hooke had examined cork through a lens; he’d found structures that he called “cells,” and the name had stuck. Van Leeuwenhoek seemed to see an even more striking view: his cells moved with apparent purpose. No one believed him when he told people what he’d discovered, and he had to ask local bigwigs—the town priest, a notary, a lawyer—to peer through his lenses and attest to what they saw.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Defining roles of specific reactive oxygen species (ROS) in cell biology and physiology

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. 'Reactive oxygen species' (ROS) is a generic term that defines a wide variety of oxidant molecules with vastly different properties and biological functions that range from signalling to causing cell damage. Consequently, the description of oxidants needs to be chemically precise to translate research on their biological effects into therapeutic benefit in redox medicine. This Expert Recommendation article pinpoints key issues associated with identifying the physiological roles of oxidants, focusing on H2O2 and O2."“. The generic term ROS should not be used to describe specific molecular agents. We also advocate for greater precision in measurement of H2O2, O2."“ and other oxidants, along with more specific identification of their signalling targets. Future work should also consider inter-organellar communication and the interactions of redox-sensitive signalling targets within organs and whole organisms, including the contribution of environmental exposures. To achieve these goals, development of tools that enable site-specific and real-time detection and quantification of individual oxidants in cells and model organisms are needed. We also stress that physiological O2 levels should be maintained in cell culture to better mimic in vivo redox reactions associated with specific cell types. Use of precise definitions and analytical tools will help harmonize research among the many scientific disciplines working on the common goal of understanding redox biology.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Newly Discovered Stem Cell Resembles Cells in Early Human Embryo

Researchers from the Reik lab have today published their latest work describing a new subset of human embryonic stem cells that closely resemble the cells present at the genomic ‘wake up call’ of the 8-cell embryo stage in humans. This new stem cell model will allow researchers to map out the key genomic changes during early development, and help move towards a better understanding of the implications of genome activation errors in developmental disorders and embryo loss.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PCLAF promotes neuroblastoma G1/S cell cycle progression via the E2F1/PTTG1 axis

PCLAF (PCNA clamp-associated factor), also known as PAF15/ KIAA0101, is overexpressed in most human cancers and is a predominant regulator of tumor progression. However, its biological function in neuroblastoma remains unclear. PCLAF is extremely overexpressed in neuroblastoma and is associated with poor prognosis. Through the analysis of various data sets, we found that the high expression of PCLAF is positively correlated with increased stage and high risk of neuroblastoma. Most importantly, knocking down PCLAF could restrict the proliferation of neuroblastoma cells in vitro and in vitro. By analyzing RNA-seq data, we found that the enrichment of cell cycle-related pathway genes was most significant among the differentially expressed downregulated genes after reducing the expression of PCLAF. In addition, PCLAF accelerated the G1/S transition of the neuroblastoma cell cycle by activating the E2F1/PTTG1 signaling pathway. In this study, we reveal the mechanism by which PCLAF facilitates cell cycle progression and recommend that the PCLAF/E2F1/PTTG1 axis is a therapeutic target in neuroblastoma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Long noncoding RNA SNHG1 silencing accelerates hepatocyte-like cell differentiation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to alleviate cirrhosis via the microRNA-15a/SMURF1/UVRAG axis

Bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) can differentiate into hepatocyte-like cells (HLCs) to attenuate cirrhosis. Long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) SNHG1 has been demonstrated to orchestrate BMSC differentiation, whereas its role in cirrhosis remains elusive. Therefore, this study was performed to figure out whether lncRNA SNHG1 was involved in cirrhosis by affecting HLC differentiation of BMSCs. Mouse BMSCs were isolated, and the BMSC differentiation into HLCs was induced by hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). A cirrhotic mouse model was established using carbon tetrachloride and phenobarbital, followed by intravenous injection of BMSCs with manipulated expression of lncRNA SNHG1, microRNA (miR)-15a, and SMURF1. Subsequent to HGF induction, expression of hepatocyte-related genes, albumin secretion, and glycogen accumulation was increased in BMSCs, suggesting the differentiation of BMSCs into HLCs. Mechanistically, lncRNA SNHG1 bound to miR-15a that targeted SMURF1, and SMURF1 diminished ATG5 and Wnt5a expression by enhancing the ubiquitination of UVRAG. LncRNA SNHG1 or SMURF1 silencing or miR-15a overexpression promoted differentiation of BMSCs into HLCs and repressed cirrhosis of mice by upregulating ATG5 and Wnt5a via UVRAG. Conclusively, lncRNA SNHG1 silencing might facilitate HLC differentiation from mouse BMSCs and alleviate cirrhosis via the miR-15a/SMURF1/UVRAG/ATG5/Wnt5a axis.
CANCER
Nature.com

Synthetic introns enable highly specific targeting of cancer cells

A new method uses synthetic introns to express therapeutic proteins selectively in cells bearing cancer-initiating mutations affecting RNA splicing factors, while healthy cells remain unaffected. This approach enabled the eradication of human leukemia, breast cancer and uveal melanoma cells in mouse models and significantly prolonged host survival.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Key Regulator of Cell Differentiation Identified

Embryonic stem cells and other pluripotent cells divide rapidly and have the capacity to become nearly any cell type in the body. Scientists have long sought to understand the signals that prompt stem cells to switch off pluripotency and adopt their final functional state. In a study published in the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: STORM imaging reveals the spatial arrangement of transition zone components and IFT particles at the ciliary base in Tetrahymena

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86909-5, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Laboratory of Cytoskeleton and Cilia Biology, 3 Pasteur Street, 02-093, Warsaw, Poland'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology...
SCIENCE
Science
Nature.com

Whole genome sequencing reveals host factors underlying critical Covid-19

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Critical Covid-19 is caused by immune-mediated inflammatory lung injury....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Statins boost the macrophage eat-me signal to keep atherosclerosis at bay

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Statins continue to make a difference and are here to stay. A new study provides further evidence that statins can function beyond inhibition of cholesterol synthesis by increasing the rate of macrophage efferocytosis, via a reduction in the 'don't eat me' signal CD47, thereby decreasing the atherosclerotic plaque burden.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antibody-based therapy for multiple myeloma

The lack of appropriate cancer-specific cell surface proteins in many cancers has hindered the development of monoclonal antibody (mAb)-based therapies. By screening mAb clones raised against multiple myeloma (MM) cells, Hasegawa et al. identify a MM-specific mAb, R8H283, which reacts with the CD98 heavy chain (CD98hc) on MM cells, but not on leukocytes or nonhaematopoietic tissues (likely due to differences in N-glycosylation patterns), binding to CD98hc in heterodimers with a CD98 light chain (a complex that functions as an amino acid transporter). R8H283 was cytotoxic against MM cells, and prolonged survival in MM mouse xenograft models.
CANCER
Nature.com

Is a higher hemoglobin transfusion threshold better for extremely low birthweight infants?

Manuscript Citation: Kirpalani H, Bell EF, Hintz SR, Tan S, Schimdt B, Chaudhary AS, et al. Higher or lower hemoglobin transfusion thresholds for preterm infants. N Engl J Med 2020; 383:2639"“2651. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2020248. This is a preview of subscription content. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging mutant huntingtin in vivo

The development of therapies targeting the toxic mutant HTT (mHTT) aggregates in Huntington disease (HD) is hampered by the lack of imaging methods to visualize mHTT in the living brain. Here, Bertoglio et al. further characterize their PET imaging radioligand — the small molecule CHDI-180R radiolabelled with 11C ([11C]CHDI-180R) — which displays high affinity and selectivity for mHTT aggregates. In mouse models of HD, [11C]CHDI-180R enabled noninvasive in vivo quantification of brain mHTT during disease development and identified time-, dose-, and region-specific suppression of mHTT in response to therapeutic intervention.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Nano-imaging photoresponse in a moirÃ© unit cell of minimally twisted bilayer graphene

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21862-5, published online 12 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: "F.H.L.K. also acknowledges support from the PID2019-106875GB-I00 project funded by MCIN/ AEI /10.13039/501100011033". This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Safety and efficacy of transcranial direct current stimulation in upper extremity rehabilitation after tetraplegia: protocol of a multicenter randomized, clinical trial

A multisite, randomized, controlled, double-blinded phase I/II clinical trial. The purpose of this clinical trial is to evaluate the safety, feasibility and efficacy of pairing noninvasive transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) with rehabilitation to promote paretic upper extremity recovery and functional independence in persons living with chronic cervical spinal cord injury (SCI).
CLEVELAND, OH
Nature.com

The nephropathy of sickle cell trait and sickle cell disease

Sickle cell syndromes, including sickle cell disease (SCD) and sickle cell trait, are associated with multiple kidney abnormalities. Young patients with SCD have elevated effective renal plasma flow and glomerular filtration rates, which decrease to normal ranges in young adulthood and subnormal levels with advancing age. The pathophysiology of SCD-related nephropathy is multifactorial - oxidative stress, hyperfiltration and glomerular hypertension are all contributing factors. Albuminuria, which is an early clinical manifestation of glomerular damage, is common in individuals with SCD. Kidney function declines more rapidly in individuals with SCD than in those with sickle cell trait or in healthy individuals. Multiple genetic modifiers, including APOL1, HMOX1, HBA1 and HBA2 variants are also implicated in the development and progression of SCD-related nephropathy. Chronic kidney disease and rapid decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased mortality in adults with SCD. Renin"“angiotensin"“aldosterone system inhibitors are the standard of care treatment for albuminuria in SCD, despite a lack of controlled studies demonstrating their long-term efficacy. Multiple studies of novel therapeutic agents are ongoing, and patients with SCD and kidney failure should be evaluated for kidney transplantation. Given the high prevalence and severe consequences of kidney disease, additional studies are needed to elucidate the pathophysiology, natural history and treatment of SCD-related nephropathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

