County grant applications open later this month for organizations affected by pandemic; $2M available

EAU CLAIRE — In less than two weeks, applications should be open for Eau Claire County businesses and nonprofits to receive $2 million in federal COVID-19 aid.

The county American Rescue Plan funding task force during its meeting Monday received information on when applications will start for two types of grants and when that grant money will be awarded. Recommendations from the task force on how to award the $2 million require approval from the county Administration Committee and County Board.

One grant type will be worth $5,000 for individual businesses and nonprofits to recover from the pandemic. Up to $1 million of this grant type, or 200 total grants, will be awarded,

The second grant type will be worth between $10,000 and $100,000 for organizations to help the community deal with the pandemic. Up to $1 million of this grant type will be awarded. If less than $1 million is awarded, the remaining money could be awarded to organizations that applied for $5,000 grants, according to a task force fact sheet.

Also, depending on the number of applicants, there could be more than $1 million in smaller grants available.

“If funding runs out prior to prioritized and eligible applications receiving funds, Eau Claire County will consider adding ARPA dollars to the program,” according to a task force fact sheet.

For both grant types, the business or nonprofit must employ fewer than 20 people. Most types of organizations are eligible to apply for grants except for political organizations, landlords and property management companies. Nonprofits must have a 501©(3) charitable status. On Monday, the task force added “small business assistance” organizations as being eligible to apply for larger grants.

If eligible, an organization can apply to receive both grant types.

For the $5,000 grants, applications will be open for six weeks starting March 14. Applications must be made to the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, the county’s third-party grant administrator.

Organizations “who have not received any previous pandemic relief assistance will receive priority,” according to a fact sheet. “Secondary priority will be based on percentage of total business sales or nonprofit revenue loss compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

The ARP funding task force will meet the week of May 9 to recommend which organizations should receive $5,000 grants, and the county is planning to award that money shortly after.

For the larger grants worth up to $100,000, applications will be open for two months starting March 14. Applications must be made to the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.

Applicants must specify and justify how much money they are requesting. Matching funds are encouraged but not required.

That money “can be used to fund an innovative project, program or effort that will assist with pandemic relief to the greater community,” according to a task force fact sheet.

Applicants will be ranked by an application review committee, which will meet the week of May 30. That committee will be composed of some but not all members of the 14-person ARP funding task force. The review committee could have additional interviews with applicants in early June if needed.

Applications will be evaluated based on six areas: need for the project; meeting the need; timing; staffing and partnerships; budget and matching funds; and disproportionately impacted communities or populations.

The county is planning to award the larger grants starting in mid-June. Recipients must submit quarterly progress reports to the county “summarizing the use of funds and describing recovery impacts from the pandemic,” according to a task force fact sheet.

The county received $20.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and currently has about $14.8 million left to allocate by the end of 2024.