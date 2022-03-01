EC man gets prison for sex with and nude photos of girl, 14

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man with a previous child sexual assault conviction will spend seven years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl and possessing nude photos of her.

Dylan M. Reidel, 24, 623 Franklin St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

Two additional counts of possession of child pornography, a felony count of possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.

Harless ordered Reidel to spend 15 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Reidel cannot have contact with the girl or unsupervised contact with any child. He also cannot use the internet except for work or school.

Reidel must undergo any recommended programming or treatment and comply with the state sex offender registry.

Reidel was fined $1,536.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities received information on Feb. 17, 2021, from a female who said her 14-year-old sister was in the woods in a vehicle near the Seymour Boat Landing with a 24-year-old man who was passed out with his pants down. The female said the man had a history of drug use.

Authorities arrived and identified Reidel and the girl. Reidel was on probation for repeated sexual assault of a child with conditions including not having unsupervised contact with children.

Inside the vehicle were two folding knives and a glass pipe with methamphetamine.

Authorities received search warrants for both the girl’s and Reidel’s phones.

Messages found on the phones between the girl and Reidel and the girl and her mother indicated that the girl and Reidel were having sexual relations.

Authorities found several nude images of the girl on both the girl’s phone and Reidel’s phone.

The girl told authorities April 9 that Reidel has been a family friend for many years but that she and Reidel did not have sex.

Reidel told authorities April 16 that he had nude images of the girl on his phone, but he denied having a relationship with the girl.

Reidel was prosecuted as a repeat offender. Reidel was convicted of a felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child in April 2019 in Dunn County.