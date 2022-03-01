ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Web Weather

KOLO TV Reno
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch will start on a warm note, with increasing...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Verdi Streetlights

After one more warm day on Wednesday, expect more wind and clouds, followed by a return to winter weather for the end of the week. Carry chains in the mountains Friday and Saturday, and be prepared for rain and snow showers across western Nevada. -Jeff. UNR Tick Research. Updated: 11...
NEVADA STATE
KWQC

Tumbling temps, thunder and winter weather all occurring Tuesday morning

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- A widespread in temperatures is found across our area Tuesday morning with temps in the 50s in Kewanee to the mid 20s near Maquoketa. Most of our precipitation will occur from now until midday. It will mainly rain from Mt. Pleasant to the Quad Cities to Rock Falls through 9 a.m. then change over to a wintry mix. Areas northwest of that line will see a little freezing rain and wintry mix. Northwest winds will usher in cooler air with everyone dropping to the 20s by Tuesday afternoon.
MAQUOKETA, IA
WTVCFOX

Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall possible Tuesday night & early Wednesday

Severe weather and flooding threat has increased. NEW at lunch: Severe threat for tonight has increased and shifted east for tonight. Now including more of the viewing area. Most areas west of I-75/59 are now under a level 2 (scattered severe) risk. The chance of an isolated tornado has increased. Bigger flood threat.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Sierra
The Portland Mercury

Five Severe Weather Shelters to Open in Portland Tuesday Night

Five severe weather shelters in Multnomah County will open at 8 pm Tuesday as the region braces for freezing overnight temperatures. Portland is expected to hit a low of 19 degrees Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Multnomah County opens severe weather shelters if temperatures drop below 25 degrees, forecasts predict overnight temperatures below 32 degrees with rain, or if there is an inch of snow.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CW33

Cold temps for North Texas on Tuesday, winter weather expected midweek

DALLAS (KDAF) — After a warm weekend and some storms Monday night into Tuesday morning, a cold front and some winter weather are on the way for North Texas. That cold front will be moving through the area on Tuesday which will push temperatures down into the 30s and 40s. Some light freezing rain will possibly develop west of I-35 into Wednesday morning and conditions will then worsen through the day across the area, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin winter weather advisory Monday, Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday, Feb. 21 through Tuesday, Feb. 22 for all of southeast Wisconsin. Track changes anytime in the FOX6 Weather forecast. According to the NWS, we can expect freezing rain, sleet and some snow. Ice accumulations of up to one-quarter...
WISCONSIN STATE
KOLO TV Reno

High-Tech Training For Child Birth

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers looking to target consumers through email, phone, or text message. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with increasing wind by afternoon. Two systems will bring a chance of showers Thursday night through Saturday, with falling snow levels. Expect winter driving conditions in the Sierra, with some snow down to valley floors Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much colder for the weekend, then warm again next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno

Unseasonable weather? Time to give fruit trees a trim

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We have again enjoyed a “January,”, and a “Februly,” says Pamela Zamora with the Reno Gleaning Project. “So, we’ve had beautiful temperatures we’re experiencing it now in March. Very warm temperatures, very little precipitation,” she says. It’s...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Businesses React to No Masks

Snow showers will continue through Saturday. Carry chains in the mountains and be prepared for winter driving conditions area-wide. Dry, chilly weather is in the Sunday forecast, with a warming trend coming next week. -Jeff.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLO TV Reno

February storms help ski resorts but do little to boost snowpack

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Federal water master Chad Blanchard made the trip to Mt Rose Summit on Monday for the third of four annual snow surveys, and was disappointed by the results. “With the very dry conditions in January and February - which are supposed to be our two...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

California storm brings warnings for motorists in mountains

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The second wave of a late winter storm brought more scattered showers and snow to California, along with warnings for motorists on mountain roads. Forecasters are advising people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy conditions in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT prepares roads for incoming storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the incoming storm expected over the weekend, local Nevada Department of Transportation crews have been preparing their trucks, attaching snow plows and filling truck beds with their nearly 31,000 cubic yards of salt and sand that have been stockpiled in the area, to be used on winter roads for increased traction and safety.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy