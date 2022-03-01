Tuesday Web Weather

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- A widespread in temperatures is found across our area Tuesday morning with temps in the 50s in Kewanee to the mid 20s near Maquoketa. Most of our precipitation will occur from now until midday. It will mainly rain from Mt. Pleasant to the Quad Cities to Rock Falls through 9 a.m. then change over to a wintry mix. Areas northwest of that line will see a little freezing rain and wintry mix. Northwest winds will usher in cooler air with everyone dropping to the 20s by Tuesday afternoon.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO