Man sentenced to 20 years in connection with 2019 shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty in a 2019 shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth has been sentenced to 20 years.

On Nov. 18, 2021, Elvin Lee Alston pleaded guilty to several charges including malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Monday, Alston was sentenced to 25 years in jail with 5 years suspended leaving 20 years to serve. He also received 5 years of supervised probation once he’s been released.

He was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding, but that was modified to malicious wounding. Additionally, his charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle was dropped.

Alston was charged in connection to a 2019 shooting on I-264 in Portsmouth that sent one victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and shut down the interstate between the Downtown Tunnel and Victory Boulevard for hours.

Alston was arrested two weeks later , according to police. Virginia State Police attribute the shooting to road rage.

