Multiple Magic Valley Agencies Investigating Suspicious Incident

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A civil trial is set to take place in a Blaine County courtroom this April regarding the murder/suicide at a Bellevue coffee shop in 2020. According to court documents, the family of Ashley Midby is suing the estate of her former boyfriend, the Hailey Police Department, Blaine County Sheriff's Office, and Bellevue Marshal's Office alleging the mishandling of events that lead up to her murder. The lawsuit claims wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotion distress, intentional infliction of emotion distress, negligence of all law enforcement agencies involved, and violation of substantive due process. According to Idaho State Police, on October 22, troopers were called to a coffee shop on Main Street in Bellevue where 28-year-old Jared Murphy and 34-year-old Ashley Midby were found dead, shot to death. Investigators determined it was a murder-suicide. At the time Murphy was a police officer with the City of Hailey.
