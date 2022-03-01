ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's Feb service sector activity growth accelerates - official PMI

 6 days ago
BEIJING(Reuters) - Activity in China’s services sector grew at a faster pace in February, official data showed on Tuesday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was at 51.6 in February versus January’s 51.1, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

While the world’s second-largest economy rebounded last year from 2020’s pandemic-induced slump, the services sector has lagged the recovery as China’s tough zero-COVID approach has weighed on consumer spending.

China’s official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 51.2, compared with 50.1 in January.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

