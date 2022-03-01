ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Majority of Americans Polled Say Jackson Qualified to Be on Supreme Court

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Americans who had an opinion said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was qualified to serve on the Supreme Court by a three-to-one...

Ann Plamondon
6d ago

If it had been another woman or male of any other race they would have dug so far into their lives every skeleton would’ve been released from the closet. But not one word about her.

Robert Wood
6d ago

What defines a majority of Americans. 1000 people, 2000 people surveyed? Asking for a friend. Give us a survey of say 100,000 or a million and then I might agree. I’m not saying she is qualified, just saying the poll is not representative.

Bob G.
6d ago

I don’t care her color or sex. I care that most of her rulings have been overturned. She tries to legislate from the bench.

The Independent

The myth that won’t die: Why do Republicans keep insisting Michelle Obama could run in 2024?

At the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend, a straw poll speculated Democrats’ 2024 nominee. And in a peculiar twist, the leading candidate was not incumbent President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. Rather, CPAC attendees said that the leading candidates were former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, with Ms Clinton receiving 22 per cent and Ms Obama receiving 17 per cent of votes. Only 14 per cent of conservative attendees said Mr Biden would run.Similarly, Monica Crowley, a former Treasury Department official in the Trump administration, praised Ms Obama. “For all of these people who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

An ugly racist attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson makes its inevitable return

When news broke that President Biden would have the chance to fulfill his promise to nominate the first Black female Supreme Court justice, conservatives shouted their objections, in some cases suggesting that a Black woman would necessarily be less qualified than other candidates. There was an immediate backlash, which might have made some Republicans more careful in addressing the race of nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Decider.com

‘The View’ Blasts Lindsey Graham For Criticizing Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

US history was made today, as President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to potentially sit on the highest court in the country. Some conservative politicians pushed back on this news — notably, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham — leading The View‘s hosts to blast these critiques for being “based on race.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
