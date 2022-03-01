Majority of Americans Polled Say Jackson Qualified to Be on Supreme Court
Americans who had an opinion said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was qualified to serve on the Supreme Court by a three-to-one...www.newsweek.com
Americans who had an opinion said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was qualified to serve on the Supreme Court by a three-to-one...www.newsweek.com
If it had been another woman or male of any other race they would have dug so far into their lives every skeleton would’ve been released from the closet. But not one word about her.
What defines a majority of Americans. 1000 people, 2000 people surveyed? Asking for a friend. Give us a survey of say 100,000 or a million and then I might agree. I’m not saying she is qualified, just saying the poll is not representative.
I don’t care her color or sex. I care that most of her rulings have been overturned. She tries to legislate from the bench.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 325