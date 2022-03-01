ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

'I Should've Said No': Internet Stunned By Couple's Plastic Surgery Spat

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"She can't simultaneously call you a liar for thinking she's beautiful, and be upset you are supporting her decisions," one commenter...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Did Zendaya Get Plastic Surgery? What She’s Said About Nose Job Speculation and Past Edited Photos  

Former Disney Channel actress-turned-Marvel Studios star Zendaya has grown into a beautiful and iconic figure in Hollywood. However, some people have unfoundedly spread rumors about the Euphoria cast member’s physique, even baselessly alleging that she had a nose job. Despite the speculation though, Zendaya has not confirmed whether she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Plastic Surgeon#Botox#Internet
country1037fm.com

Tampa Woman’s Plastic Surgery Nightmare

The NY Post says a 29 year-old Tampa woman was recently given larger breasts instead of a breast reduction. Tiffany Mills paid $8,203 to have her 32F breasts reduced in size. Her medical clinic mixed up her records before her doctor gave her large implants and a tummy tuck. The clinic tried to make up for their mistake by calling it a ‘free, bonus surgery’.
TAMPA, FL
Radar Online.com

Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Blows Lid Off $130 Billion Divorce, Says She Cried For Days After Realizing She Couldn't Trust Her Cheating Husband

Bill Gates' ex-wife Melinda French Gates isn't holding back now that their $130 billion divorce has been finalized. The newly single philanthropist sat down for her first TV interview since their split to open up about the crumble of their 27-year marriage and the cheating scandal that rocked Silicon Valley.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
realitytitbit.com

Surgeons wade into Christina Haack plastic surgery rumors – she's perfect

It’s safe to say Flip or Flop’s main gal, Christina Haack, looks amazing as she approaches the big 40 and, although the reality TV star hasn’t discussed it, some experts claim she has undergone plastic surgery. Let’s take a look at what they’re claiming because, whether she has or she hasn’t, you have to agree Christina looks amazing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sacramento Bee

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Goes Home From Hospital After Hip Surgery: ‘On the Road to Recovery’

The Little Couple alum Dr. Jen Arnold revealed she was “so glad to go home” after she underwent a successful hip revision surgery in New York City. On Tuesday, February 22, the former TLC personality, 47, informed her Instagram followers that she was saying “bye-bye” to her hospital room with “a view” and was excited to get back into the comfort of her new Boston abode.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jackie Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation: I’m Very Open’

Setting the record straight! Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jackie Goldschneider responds to plastic surgery speculation in an exclusive video interview with In Touch. “Actually, it’s so funny because people say on social media, I’m very open. Yeah. The only plastic surgery I’ve ever had is on my body. I had the mommy makeover, but I’ve never touched my face,” the reality star, 45, explains. “So I injected my lips a little bit. OK. And I get Botox, but I have never done anything else to my face. My nose is my nose. My eyebrows are my eyebrows. I’ve never had a facelift, I don’t do anything.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Meet the Couple Who Made the Internet's Comfiest Cloud Sofa

My love for sofas runs deep. I'm a true believer it's the centerpiece of a home to relax in and even reflect your own personal style. Discovering new brands that offer quality and affordable prices is my bread and butter. One name that has stuck out to me since its launch in 2020 is Albany Park.
NFL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
823K+
Followers
85K+
Post
768M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy