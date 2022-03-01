'I Should've Said No': Internet Stunned By Couple's Plastic Surgery Spat

Setting the record straight! Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jackie Goldschneider responds to plastic surgery speculation in an exclusive video interview with In Touch. “Actually, it’s so funny because people say on social media, I’m very open. Yeah. The only plastic surgery I’ve ever had is on my body. I had the mommy makeover, but I’ve never touched my face,” the reality star, 45, explains. “So I injected my lips a little bit. OK. And I get Botox, but I have never done anything else to my face. My nose is my nose. My eyebrows are my eyebrows. I’ve never had a facelift, I don’t do anything.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO