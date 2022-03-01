Activists call on Amazon to remove ‘White Privilege’ cards

Activists are calling on Amazon to remove what they are calling racist paraphernalia from its online shops.

They say they are outraged about a “White Privilege Card–Trumps Everything, Member since birth and good thru death.”

It is in the shape of a credit card, and it is being sold on Amazon in five, 10, and 15 packs - labeled as gag gifts.

At the bottom are five-star reviews from customers who say they love the quality of these cards.

When activists at the Crisis Action Center found out about this product, they say they were outraged and demanded Amazon to stop merchants from selling these products.

Activists say they’ve reached out to Amazon but that they haven’t heard back yet. They also filed a complaint with the New York City Commission of Human Rights.

News 12 reached out to Amazon and hasn’t heard back yet.