Report: Lakers Intend to Waive DeAndre Jordan, Sign D.J. Augustin

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
The Lakers reportedly intend to waive center DeAndre Jordan to clear up space to sign veteran free agent guard D.J. Augustin, according to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania.

Jordan, 33, has essentially been a non-factor in Los Angeles since joining the Lakers in free agency last summer. He’s played in 32 games and made 19 starts this season, averaging 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

The Lakers will reportedly swap Jordan out for Augustin, who last played for the Rockets earlier this month before he was waived on Feb. 10. The 34-year-old veteran has journeyed around the NBA over the last 15 years, but remains a reliable shooter and a steady backcourt presence.

During his time in Houston this season, Augustin averaged just 5.4 points and 2.2 assists in 15 minutes per game. For his career, the 2008 No. 9 overall pick has averaged 9.6 points and shot 38% from beyond the arc.

Charania also reported that the Lakers plan to sign free agent forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract. The 24-year-old went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2018 and has had stints with the Kings, Blazers, Pelicans, Nets and Clippers.

The Lakers (27–33) are ninth in the Western Conference and hold a 2.5 game lead on the Pelicans and the Blazers for the final play-in tournament spot with 22 regular season games remaining.

For more Lakers news, head over to All Lakers.

