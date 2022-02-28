Pennfield tops city rival Harper Creek in girls district opener

It's the second season. Whatever happened in the regular season doesn't matter once district tournament play begins.

And that might not be a bad thing for both the Pennfield and Harper Creek girls basketball teams. Both the Panthers and Beavers went 5-15 in the regular season. Forgetful campaigns that would, most likely, be forgotten by whichever squad could open the districts at 1-0.

That team is Pennfield, which no longer is defined by a 5-15 regular season. The Panthers are now a team that has advanced to the district semifinals and will live to play another day.

Pennfield defeated Harper Creek, 49-35, in a Division 2 district opener at Charlotte High School on Monday. Pennfield advances to face Marshall in the second round on Wednesday.

"Yeah, get to districts and you start over," Pennfield coach Todd Grennes said. "We have been playing much better lately and we wanted this one because Harper Creek has gotten us twice. Now we get to move on, get to have an extra day of practice and that really helps us."

Two of Harper Creek's wins were against Pennfield, so the Beavers had hopes of moving on themselves.

"It's a shame. The girls are sad it's over and it was against their rival," Harper Creek coach Brian McManus said. "But we are a young team and we learned a lot this season."

Pennfield was able to control the momentum of the game with a string of 3-pointers at key points in the contest.

The Panthers first took a lead when Jasmine Curtis hit three 3-pointers in a row, including two off the glass, to give Pennfield a 16-7 lead with :18 left in the first quarter.

Early on, Harper Creek did a good job of taking away Pennfield's leading scorer Kaylee Glidden. But in the second half, Glidden got loose also and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Panthers a 39-24 advantage with 7:15 left in regulation.

"We knew Kaylee would see some fall eventually and Jasmine hit some early, so that was a good way to start," Grennes said.

Glidden led Pennfield with 19 points, six assists and six rebounds, with Natalie Hensel adding 16 points and 10 rebounds as Curtis chipped in nine points.

Ella Chantrenne had 11 points for the Beavers, who end the season at 5-16.

Division 1 at Battle Creek Central

Coldwater defeated host BCC, 53-40, to advance to the semifinals of this Division 1 district. Coldwater, 12-9, will see 18-1 Lakeview. Coldwater freshman Elli Foley had a career-high 26 points with five rebounds and five steals. The Cardinals' Mal Wilber added 11 points. A'Mya Hodges had 18 points for the Bearcats, who end the season at 4-13. On the other side of the bracket, Gull Lake defeated Loy Norrix, 51-39, as the Blue Devils improve to 9-12 and will see Kalamazoo Central in the next round. Mackenzie Ford had 20 points to lead Gull Lake.

Division 3 at Union City

Union City’s Kassandra Kohsmann hit a shot at the buzzer for a 36-34 win over the visiting White Pigeon in the district opener. Megann Russell led the Chargers with nine points as Union City will meet Reading in the next round. On the other side of the bracket, Centreville defeated Quincy, 46-30, and will see Bronson on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Division 3 at Schoolcraft

Galesburg-Augusta defeated Delton Kellogg, 41-24, in this first round in this Division 3 bracket. G-A (11-8) advances to see host Schoolcraft (19-1) in the semifinals. Delton Kellogg ends the season at 4-17.

Division 4 at Bellevue

St. Philip won by forfeit over Jackson Christian in an opening-round district game on Monday. St. Philip (7-13) advances to see host Bellevue (9-10) in the semifinals in the 7 p.m. game on Wednesday. Calhoun Christian (15-4) will face Marshall Academy (1-8) in the other semifinal.

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Pennfield tops city rival Harper Creek in girls district opener