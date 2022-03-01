Marysville to host 5th Street groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday

The city of Marysville announced Monday that the Marysville City Council will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for the 5th Street Rehabilitation Project.

The ceremony is slated to take place at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, located on Fifth Street between G and H streets in Marysville. Area dignitaries and the public are invited to attend the ceremony.

On Jan. 18, the Marysville City Council approved a construction contract for $3,058,362 with All American Construction, Inc. out of Live Oak for the work that will be needed. The city said $3,200,000 in grant funding for the project was secured through the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) and those funds were being issued through Caltrans. The total estimated cost of the project is $3,516,500, according to a staff report.

As previously reported by the Appeal, the project will be a complete rehabilitation of the Fifth Street corridor from the E Street intersection to the J Street intersection. It includes structural road rehabilitation from curb to curb with pedestrian accessibility improvements at all intersections, driveways, and alley crossings, the addition of a pedestrian crossing signal at F Street, and upgrade to the traffic signal at H Street for pedestrian access and additional turning movements, according to the staff report.

“This very exciting project will bring long awaited economic prosperity to our business district,” Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist previously told the Appeal. “It is a mirror image of Bridge Street Improvements undertaken to fulfill the overall Twin Cities vision which connects us with the new Twin Cities Memorial Bridge, more commonly known as the new 5th Street Bridge.”

According to the city, landscape and storm drain systems also will be updated.

Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum previously said the 5th Street Rehabilitation Project is a combination of form and function.

“The curb, gutter and drainage improvements along with the streetscape enhancements, create a gateway that all Marysville residents can be proud of,” Branscum said in a statement. “I, along with the current and previous Marysville City Council members, current and previous staff and our friends at Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) look forward to seeing the completion of the project this Fall.”