Poor Oncologist-Patient Communication Adding to NSCLC Biomarker Testing Disparities, Survey Finds

By Caroline Hopkins
precisiononcologynews.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK – A communication gap between oncologists and non-small cell lung cancer patients is deepening biomarker testing disparities among lower-income patients and minority groups, a survey has found. Patient advocacy group LUNGevity surveyed NSCLC patients in the US from April 2020 to June 2020, hoping to better...

