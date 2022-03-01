Prenatal care gets support

GUILFORD COUNTY — Every Baby Guilford received nearly $70,000 to provide more prenatal care for pregnant women.

The Duke Endowment awarded $69,420 to the agency to expand CenteringPregnancy in Guilford County.

The CenteringPregnancy program recommends a schedule of 10 prenatal visits, with each visit 90 minutes to two hours long, and parents receive information on nutrition, common discomforts, stress, management, labor and delivery, breastfeeding and infant care. Expectant parents also spend time together during interactive activities and facilitated discussion to develop a sense of community and support.

Every Baby Guilford will disperse the funding through the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services’s Division of Public Health and Cone Health’s MedCenter for Women to implement the program.

The Division of Public Health’s Greensboro maternity clinic has used CenteringPregnancy for nearly nine years, serving more than 600 women, according to LaTanya Pender, clinical services program manager. The division will receive $23,280 to renovate its existing CenteringPregnancy program space, to train new staff, buy educational materials and snacks for programming.

More than $46,100 will be used to provide training, technical assistance, education materials, equipment and snacks for participants at Cone Health’s MedCenter for Women to begin a Centering Pregnancy program later this year.

This adds to the variety of women’s health care services currently being offered at the MedCenter for Women, said Walidah Karim-Rhoades, executive director of Cone Health Women’s Health Ambulatory Care Continuum.

Community OB/GYN practices in Guilford County who are interested in learning more about starting a CenteringPregnancy program can contact Jean Workman at Every Baby Guilford at jworkman@guilfordcountync.gov. For more information about Every Baby Guilford, visit www.everybabyguilford.org.