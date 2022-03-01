ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Prenatal care gets support

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — Every Baby Guilford received nearly $70,000 to provide more prenatal care for pregnant women.

The Duke Endowment awarded $69,420 to the agency to expand CenteringPregnancy in Guilford County.

The CenteringPregnancy program recommends a schedule of 10 prenatal visits, with each visit 90 minutes to two hours long, and parents receive information on nutrition, common discomforts, stress, management, labor and delivery, breastfeeding and infant care. Expectant parents also spend time together during interactive activities and facilitated discussion to develop a sense of community and support.

Every Baby Guilford will disperse the funding through the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services’s Division of Public Health and Cone Health’s MedCenter for Women to implement the program.

The Division of Public Health’s Greensboro maternity clinic has used CenteringPregnancy for nearly nine years, serving more than 600 women, according to LaTanya Pender, clinical services program manager. The division will receive $23,280 to renovate its existing CenteringPregnancy program space, to train new staff, buy educational materials and snacks for programming.

More than $46,100 will be used to provide training, technical assistance, education materials, equipment and snacks for participants at Cone Health’s MedCenter for Women to begin a Centering Pregnancy program later this year.

This adds to the variety of women’s health care services currently being offered at the MedCenter for Women, said Walidah Karim-Rhoades, executive director of Cone Health Women’s Health Ambulatory Care Continuum.

Community OB/GYN practices in Guilford County who are interested in learning more about starting a CenteringPregnancy program can contact Jean Workman at Every Baby Guilford at jworkman@guilfordcountync.gov. For more information about Every Baby Guilford, visit www.everybabyguilford.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET 17

Support the enrichment and care of those at the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of ADAKC, about the fundraising effort to purchase a bus for the transportation of patients. Capra said the organization’s current goal is to purchase a van to help ADAKC manage its own transportation service. “We now need our own vehicle so that we can offer more support to families on the Alzheimer’s journey,” said Capra.
KERN COUNTY, CA
WECT

Purrfect partners: Cats provide emotional support, care to inmates

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) – For some inmates, cuddles from a cat are just what they need to get through a tough day. Since 2012, the Lincoln County Detention Center in Nebraska has used a program that houses cats in many of the pods with inmates. The cats provide mental and emotional support for the inmates. In addition to the internal benefits, the cats also allow inmates to care for someone else.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Health
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. supports child care program at Cold Springs School

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County commissioners signed a letter in support of a new child care program located at the old Cold Springs School building. The letter agrees to use ARPA funding to bring the building up to current code standards necessary for operating a child care center. The...
MISSOULA, MT
MedicalXpress

Prenatal exposure to phthalates may affect infants' health

Phthalates are endocrine disrupting chemicals that are used in plastics and as food additives. A recent study in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry examined whether prenatal exposure to phthalates in maternal and cord blood affects birth outcomes in infants. Results from the study involving 65 mother-infant pairs suggest that phthalates have...
SCIENCE
WAVY News 10

Efforts to create Mass Violence Care Fund not in budget as expected by supporters

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3v6VmGB. Efforts to create Mass Violence Care Fund not in budget as expected by supporters. Mayor proposes naming youth violence task force after Oceanfront shooting victim, family asks for memorial. WAVY honors Sports Director Bruce Rader's 45-year career. Family of VB mass...
NORFOLK, VA
The Independent

Third of midlifers ‘providing financial support or unpaid care to loved ones’

A third (33%) of people aged 40 to 60 provide financial support or unpaid care to at least one loved one – on top of their job and other family commitments, a survey has found.One in 10 (10%) midlifers already feel the level of support they provide is unsustainable, according to the research published by Legal & General.One in four (25%) people in midlife said they are left with less than an hour to themselves in an average day – and one in five (19%) spend no time on their financial wellbeing.The findings indicate that financial responsibilities peak at the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulatory Care#Labor And Delivery#Prenatal Care#The Duke Endowment#Centeringpregnancy#Division Of Public Health#Cone Health
Paintsville Herald

Paintsville Elementary CmPS working to support children in foster care

Paintsville Elementary School’s Community Problem Solving team is making a difference in their community, once again. This year, the team is gathering items for children in the community being served through foster care. Their mission in the beginning was to provide backpacks or duffle bags for children who entered the foster care system without anything to keep their personal belongings in.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Florida Star

Routine Prenatal Ultrasound Can Identify Signs Of Autism

A routine prenatal ultrasound in the second trimester can identify early signs of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to a new study from Israel. Researchers from the Azrieli National Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment Research in Beersheva examined data from hundreds of prenatal ultrasound scans from the fetal anatomy survey conducted during mid-gestation.
SCIENCE
High Point Enterprise

Alliance grants help nonprofits battling hunger

HIGH POINT — The Greater High Point Food Alliance’s Food Security Fund this week awarded more than $40,000 to be used by 11 local nonprofits. Checks were distributed Tuesday. This is the fourth year the fund has provided money to local nonprofits working to improve food security. The...
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Cape Gazette

Pot legalization supporters protest Columbia Care’s opposition

Advocates for marijuana legalization in Delaware gathered March 5 outside Columbia Care’s Rehoboth location to protest the company’s opposition to a bill legalizing marijuana in Delaware. House Bill 305, which would legalize marijuana in Delaware, was released from the House Appropriations Committee in February and is now ready...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
High Point Enterprise

Legislative education meeting set for area

RANDOLPH COUNTY — The state House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina’s Future will host its first public forum on Monday in Randolph County. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at South Asheboro Middle School at 523 W. Walker Ave. in Asheboro. The first...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
High Point Enterprise

A giant waste of tax money

Once again the High Point City Council is planning to waste more taxpayer money. They want to hire a minority- and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) staffer that will cost $70,000 per year (including benefits). This lifetime NEW job will NEVER BE ELIMINATED because you can imagine the political uproar if council decided the job was no longer needed. There would be hell to pay and no end to the hand-wringing and the wailing cries of women and minorities asking politicians if they are a sexist and/or racist.
HIGH POINT, NC
Salina Post

Gov.: $160 million in grants will support child care providers in Kansas

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday announced $160 million in grants available for child care providers in Kansas. The third round of Child Care Sustainability Grants will aid child care providers in meeting the costs of operating their businesses through the remaining impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a media release from her office.
KANSAS STATE
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
192
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy