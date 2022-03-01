SAG Awards 2022 Fashion Moments

Micro skirts are exactly what they sound like (for those who may not remember them taking over 90s and Y2k fashion eras), they’re mini skirts that are as short as possible, and a resurfaced trend that it seems like everyone has worn or is going to! So far, we’ve spotted Gen-Z A-listers like Lily-Rose Depp, Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber rocking the trend. Even the timelessly radiant Nicole Kidman recently got on-board! Although this trend certainly had a hold on past style eras, these cuts seem to be even shorter now than ever before, as you’ll see. Here is a fun list of the four stars and the (somewhat different but also similar) ways they all styled their micro skirts.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO