ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ex-FBI agent questions ‘bothersome’ detail in Brian Laundrie autopsy

By Nexstar Media Wire, Walt Buteau
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25k7dg_0eRqT3P100

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The Brian Laundrie autopsy included several answers about the final moments of his life, but the report prompted a big question for one retired FBI agent.

The remains of 23-year-old Laundrie, of North Port, were found in late October in Carlton Reserve about a mile from the environmental park’s entrance in an area that had been about 3 feet underwater during the rainy season, according to investigators.

The FBI said a notebook found near the remains included a confession that Laundrie killed 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body had been found in Wyoming in late September. She had been strangled , the coroner in that state said.

The young couple had set out on a journey through the middle of the country in late July, chronicling their trip with joyful pictures, videos and blog posts.

What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of disappearance, death, search for Brian Laundrie

The autopsy revealed Laundrie died by suicide and used a .38 caliber revolver, with the deadly projectile found buried in about 6 inches of soil 50 to 60 feet from his remains. The gun had two rounds left in the chamber.

The skeleton was “near complete,” the report stated, but had been scattered a bit by “carnivore activity.” A toxicology report completed this month stated Laundrie had no drugs in his system.

In addition to Laundrie’s much talked about journal, a wooden box that held pictures and a small notebook was also found at the scene, as well as a “handwritten, half note.” A white metal ring was recovered there too.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, who served 25 years in the FBI, was brief when asked if she had ever seen a case like the Laundrie-Petito saga.

“No,” she said.

Most startling to Coffindaffer was the determination that Laundrie shot himself in the left side of his head, despite indications in the autopsy he “was right hand dominant.”

“That was bothersome,” she said. “Because it does not fit with a right-handed person committing suicide with their off-hand.”

In her opinion, that fact suggests three possibilities. The first is Laundrie could have been ambidextrous.

Gabby Petito’s parents unveil new tattoos designed by daughter

“Or he used his left hand because he was holding something like a picture in his right hand,” she said.

The third possibility Coffindaffer offered could no doubt stir up the social media sleuths. She said it could also mean Laundrie was assisted in the suicide.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist at all but I cannot ignore facts, nor can I ignore statistics,” she said. “And statistics would say a predominantly right-handed person does not commit suicide with their left hand.”

That part of this remarkable story that captured the attention of the world has legs, according to Coffindaffer.

“Certainly, for the social media sleuths,” she said. “To me, the case doesn’t end because it ends with a question mark. How or why did he use his non-dominant hand to shoot himself.”

As far as what was in the notebook, journal and even the half note – Coffindaffer said the best chance for the public to see any of that evidence would be in the civil case.

“That evidence belongs to the next of kin ,” she said.

A civil trial would make that evidence public if it’s admitted in court.

Nexstar reached out to the FBI Denver office but did not immediately hear back Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on JBA’s Facebook, the intruders failed to adhere to commands of […]
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
KRON4 News

San Francisco: 3 dead in possible drug overdose

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers responded to the 3400 block of 19th Street Saturday morning for a wellness check on three individuals. Officers arrived on the scene around 7:53 a.m. and found three unresponsive people in need of medical attention. Police requested medical assistance to the scene. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced all […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

1 hospitalized in San Jose due to stabbing injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a scene of a stabbing on Sunday in the area of 400 block Sands Drive, officials report. One adult male was found stabbed with life-threatening injuries, as stated in a tweet by San Jose Police Media Relations. He is being transported to a local hospital. Units are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in Hayward liquor store shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Deputies were dispatched to a liquor store located on the 200 block of A Street in response to a shooting Saturday night, officials say. Officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. and found a young male with several gunshot wounds. Fire and EMS responded to the scene but were unable to save the […]
HAYWARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fbi#Tattoos#Question Mark#Wfla#Carlton Reserve#Journal
KRON4 News

Stockton man shot by unknown person

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A 36-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in Stockton, police said. According to police, the man was in the 2600 block of West March Lane when an unknown person shot him at 6:10 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information was available. Copyright © […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Marin City homicide victim ID’d

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced the man who was shot Thursday has been identified as 18-year-old Randy Ray Belanger of San Anselmo. On Thursday at around 3:49 p.m. — deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 400 block of Drake Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman killed by hit-and-run in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) – A 61-year-old Pittsburg woman was killed early Saturday morning by a hit and run driver as she was walking in a crosswalk on International Boulevard. Oakland police spokesperson Kim Armstead said Saturday afternoon that the collision occurred at 2:15 a.m. in the 9900 block of International Boulevard. The woman, whose identity is […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa police arrest 2 homeless felons

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team arrested two homeless felons Friday afternoon, officials say. The Special Enforcement Team conducted a foot patrol at an encampment in Old Stony Point Road when a female notified several residents of the officers. Police saw the male suspect exit a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy