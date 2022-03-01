ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Fallen West Jordan K-9 officer laid to rest

By Curtis Booker
 6 days ago

WEST JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – West Jordan Police said goodbye Monday morning to police k-9, Maya, shot and killed in the line of duty.

West Jordan Police officials tell ABC4 that the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois has been a part of the force since 2015.

Over a hundred law enforcement officers from multiple agencies came together to pay their final respects to Maya during this morning’s funeral services.

The service was followed by over a dozen law enforcement vehicles and hundreds of community members saying their last goodbyes along a processional route.

Unfortunately, Maya’s life was cut short back on February 17th when officers were involved in a deadly shooting with 25-year-old Zachary Alveranga.

West Jordan Police say the 25-year-old suspect was allegedly shooting at officers when Maya intervened and was hit by bullets, and eventually died from the injuries.

Chief Ken Wallentine of the West Jordan Police says, while she died a hero, the loss remains a devastating one for their police department.

“To see my officer who lost his dog and the pain he and his family are in is heartbreaking” says Wallentine.

ABC4 spoke with West Jordan Police Deputy Chief Richard Bell who says the loss is also being felt by law enforcement agencies outside of the state. Bell says officers from neighboring Idaho and Wyoming are just some who shared their condolences for Maya.

Bell says the department is grateful for the tremendous amount of community support for Maya “in such a way that we can have a k-9 unit and that we can have a partner such as Maya, having that tool available to us paramount to us being able to do our jobs as law enforcers more effectively, and safely. Maya is certainly going to be missed,” Bell tells ABC4.

Chief Wallentine says he’s conducted a number of funerals for fallen officers. He says the emotional tributes today for K-9 officer Maya are special because they understand the significant role Maya played, stating, “That dog is sometimes the difference between whether they go home and hug their kids or they don’t.”

ABC4

ABC4

