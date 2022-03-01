Local winemakers using grant to promote wines outside of CA

A group of Central Coast winemakers has received more than $300,000 in grant money to promote the region's wine outside of California.

The SLO Coast Wine Collective , a group of 32 Central Coast winemakers, plans to use the California State Stimulus Grant money to target awareness of Central Coast wine in Arizona and Colorado. The group hopes an increase in wine sales in these markets will help make up for losses caused by the pandemic.

"Our tasting rooms were closed and so if something like this happens again, how do we find other ways to sell our wines? And this is kind of what is going to help us in doing that," explained Stephen Dooley, Stephen Ross Winery Winemaker.

Dooley says the group is working with Cal Poly to gather data that he says will be used to better understand consumer motivations for wine purchases.

Plans to promote local wines include showings at the Fort Collins Wine Fest in Colorado, the Sedona Winefest in Arizona, and other upcoming food and wine festivals.