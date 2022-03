After their marital issues found their way onto the Internet, Chandra “Deelishis” Davis and husband Raymond Santana Jr. seem to officially be going their separate ways. According to TMZ, Santana filed for divorce from Davis after 20 months of marriage. He recently filed documents to end the marriage in Georgia, stating that their union is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” He also claims they’ve been separated since November 7. This revelation comes despite the couple and their children coming together for holiday photos last year.

