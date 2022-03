Despite the many advantages and conveniences of modern-day life, it certainly doesn’t seem to be any less stressful. Be it frustrating working conditions, constantly evolving social pressures, or the many other challenges we encounter daily, there’s plenty of anxiety to go around. In fact, some of us even face crushing depression as a result! That’s why any tools that help us to combat these feelings are always welcome. Thankfully, Parasym’s new Nurosym neuromodulation gadget is here to do just that. Let’s get a closer look, shall we?

