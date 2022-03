Have you ever had a day that was so wonderful that you wanted it to last forever? I am sure you probably have. Maybe you were at an amusement park or at your birthday party and were having so much fun, you didn’t want it to ever end. Did you know that Jesus’ disciples had days like that too? Our Bible lesson today from Luke 9: 28-36 is about one of those days. It’s called the Transfiguration of Jesus because His appearance changed so drastically in the story.

