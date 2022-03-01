ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Van Morrison taking part in virtual event celebrating 2022 Best Original Song Oscar nominees

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Morrison is among the music artists and composers who will discuss their Oscar nominations for this year’s Best Original Song honor during a virtual event hosted by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. You...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

