(WSVN) - The Boy Scouts of America is starting a new program. It’s meant to recruit senior citizens who want to take an active part in children’s lives. “I thought, people are missing a valuable experience by being able to be with your grandchild and spending quality time with them,” said Seniors in Scouting Chair Julie Jones. “I tell people, even if you’re in a wheelchair, if you do a modicum amount of sewing, kids need their patches sewn on in a timely manner and parents are really, really busy these days.”

ADVOCACY ・ 8 DAYS AGO