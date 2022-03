Click here to read the full article. When it comes to Pam Hupp — the small-town Missouri resident currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder — no one thing defines her. And no one knows that better than the people at NBC. Just a periphery character in the 2014 “Dateline” report titled, “The House on Sumac Drive,” Hupp’s presence steadily grew as NBC News continued to investigate the death of Betsy Faria, resulting in four follow-up episodes over the next five years. The final entry, also titled “The Thing About Pam,” teed up “Dateline’s” first podcast, which is now...

TV SERIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO