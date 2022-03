The 2022 election season kicked off Monday with the first batch of political candidate filings. On Monday afternoon, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office posted the first 54 candidate filings for statewide, federal and judicial offices. There weren’t any big surprises on the first day of filings. Gov. Brad Little was not among the first […] The post More than 50 candidates have filed so far to run in Idaho’s 2022 elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO