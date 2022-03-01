ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Will Play Madonna in Upcoming Biopic?

By Holly Haze
 6 days ago

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Madonna’s highly anticipated biopic “Material Girl” has begun auditions to find it’s leading lady. “Euphoria” stars Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney have both tried out as well as Julie Garner from “Ozark.” Madonna who is also directing the film has said that her top pick to play her is “Black Widow” star Florence Pugh. Universal Pictures first announced “Material Girl” back in September of 2020.

There is still no word when production is set to start.

Who do you think would be perfect to play the part of Madonna? Scarlett Johansson? Does Madge have a say as to who will get the part? We need details!

IN THIS ARTICLE
