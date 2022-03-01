ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Thode Wins Title, Four Other Bucs Medal!!!

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 6 days ago

By Kevin Eickman

Milford senior Jack Thode was about to take the mat for his final match as a high school wrestler. It was the 132-pound title match for the Delaware Individual Wrestling Championships. While Thode already had earned two titles previously, this one was surprisingly special to him. “Once the match begins, you pretty much put everything out of your mind and that is what I did. But between matches this weekend, I had a lot of time to think about all the people who helped get me to this moment. My family, coaches, friends and so many people in the wrestling community were always there to lend a hand.”

Thode would be battling Dylan Knight, who had Thode defeated by decision in last year’s title match. “I know Dylan pretty well and he is a tremendous wrestler, but I have been really focused and very healthy this year – I was very confident headed into the match,” Thode said. It was soon evident that Thode was not overconfident as he took a 4-0 lead in the first period, then with a workman-like effort, Thode moved in for the kill and won by pin at the 2:51 mark of the match.

Thode, who has always been a leader, actually explained that with all the injuries and adversary the squad had faced this year, it was great to have guys like Averi Copes, Aaron Briscoe and Tim O’Hara step up and take a more active role in leadership. While there was one Milford wrestler, who did not qualify for states due to injury, Jack’s sister Emily, he was grateful to have her in his corner. “Without a doubt I think she would have been able to qualify this year, but fate wouldn’t allow it. I feel horrible for her, because I know how much it meant to her, and I would have loved to have her here. But I know that this will drive her even harder next year and I am really looking forward to it,” Thode said.

Speaking with Milford coach Don Parsley about Jack Thode, he was very happy for him. “Like every wrestler, he understands he has to put in the work to get results. He has been a leader on this team from the first day he stepped on the mat, I am really going to miss coaching him.” Thode plans to continue wrestling in college and study business.

In all, Milford would have four wrestlers reach the finals, with only Thode able to gain the gold. However, that does not in the slightest diminish the accomplishments of those who finish second. In all three cases, Milford wrestlers fought with enormous heart, in two cases, through physical injury which would have kept most wrestlers out of competition.

Trevor Copes (120) would fall by pin just 59 seconds into his match to four-time state champion Gabe Giampietro of Smyrna. With Trevor battling a bruised arm, it was not really a fair fight. Giampietro, who was voted the tournament’s outstanding wrestler, is probably the best wrestler in Delaware. “Nobody likes to lose; you work all year and to come up short hurts, I can’t lie to you. But as the coach told me, I lost to an absolute beast so there is nothing for me to hang my head about. The only thing I can do is come back stronger next year,” Trevor Copes said.

The best match for a Milford wrestler not to win was turned in by senior Aaron Briscoe in the 138-pound final. While he was down early to Daniel Sinclair of William Penn, 4-1. Briscoe worked his way back to 4-2, needing just a takedown to square the match for a possible overtime. Briscoe was on the attack from the match’s midway point on, but to Sinclair’s credit, he was able to narrowly avoid two close calls to claim the victory. “I had a couple of really good chances, but he was able to escape. You really have to give Daniel credit, because there aren’t too many wrestlers who I don’t get two points on in those situations. The one thing I know is I left it all on the mat and that is all I ever ask of myself,” Briscoe said.

While Briscoe may have enjoyed the closest match, the match that turned out to be truly inspiring was turned in by junior Averi Copes at 152 pounds. Having wrestled through conferences and states in what is a fractured arm, he would fall to John Antonio of Caravel Academy, 5-1. Speaking with Averi following the award ceremony, I was amazed as he removed layer after layer of equipment and tape. I asked him how bad it hurt, and Averi was blunt. “It hurts a lot. But that wasn’t going to keep me from competing and I won’t use it as an excuse either,” he concluded.

Finishing out the medals for Milford was O’Hara, a senior, who finished out his career winning his third-place match at 160 pounds. “While I much rather would have been wrestling for a title, but you wrestle the match that you have in front of you, so that is what I did.” O’Hara would earn a 5-4 victory to cash in Milford’s fifth medal for the tournament.

Speaking with Parsley after the tournament, he was extremely proud of how his wrestlers had performed. “Listen, every wrestler is beat up this time of year. But our guys got really unlucky with the timing and the severity of the injuries. When you take a look at what Averi did over the past two weeks, between conferences and states, you can’t help but admire him. The truth is however, all my guys showed heart, I could not be prouder of them. This has been a very trying season and in true Buccaneer fashion they refused to quit,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Moscow says it will let Ukrainian civilians flee — to Russia

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials said a Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 13 civilians, while talks between Kyiv and Moscow made little progress towards easing the conflict. The strike on the factory in Makariv, just west of...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ’22 for bets on NFL games

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in 2021. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Milford, DE
Milford, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
City
Smyrna, DE
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner’s wife thanks fans for support after arrest

Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, has thanked everyone for their support of the WNBA star, who was arrested last month in Russia. Brittney Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
NBA
The Hill

National average gas prices hit record high: analysis

National average gas prices have reached an all-time high of just over $4.10 a gallon, according to data from the gas price analysis platform GasBuddy. The national average on Monday reached $4.104 a gallon, surpassing the 2008 record of $4.103. Saturday saw the first occasion since 2008 that the national...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Barr becomes latest former ally to escalate feud with Trump

Former Attorney General Bill Barr this week escalated his criticism of Donald Trump , becoming the latest ally to publicly split with the former president. The former attorney general joins former Vice President Mike Pence and former Trump adviser Chris Christie as being among those close to Trump who have become more outspoken about their differences with the former president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
839
Followers
656
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy