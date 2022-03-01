ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Mom working with South Carolina lawmakers to protect kids from guns

By Maya Lockett
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiP5l_0eRqNhDS00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers are pushing for a bill that would hold accountable adults who fail to supervise children who get access to firearms.

Rep. Krystal Matthews, D-Berkeley, said gun deaths and injuries involving minors with guns are frequently caused by a lack of supervision.

“Adults who fail to supervise children who have access to firearms should be held accountable,” Matthews said.

The bill was inspired by 4-year-old Kingston Barksdale, who died in October 2021 after an accidental shooting in Greenville in which officials said he was shot by another child who accessed a gun while unsupervised.

Kingston’s mother, Samantha Dodson, was shocked when she found out that South Carolina does not have violations or penalties for adults who leave unsecured firearms around children without supervision.

Even while mourning the loss of her son, Dodson began using her story to bring awareness to gun safety laws for children. She went to the South Carolina statehouse and demanded that lawmakers come up with a bill that would hold accountable adults who fail to supervise children with firearms.

Her efforts caught the attention of Matthews, who is also a mother. With the help of activist Bruce Wilson and a few state lawmakers, Dodson helped write a bill called the Kingston Act.

“What this bill does is it defines necessary terms such as access,” Matthews said. “And it creates offenses of unsecured firearms and unsupervised firearms use for children and provides graduated penalties and violations. So, what that does is make people be more accountable for when they’re not securing their weapons around children and injuries and accidents that do occur.”

Dodson said she is happy that they were able to come together and present the bill in her son’s honor.

“I’m praying that it gets passed,” she said “It is very important to me because not only to keep my son’s name alive but just to prevent this from happening to someone else. It’s just a traumatic experience that we’re dealing with, and it was preventable. That’s just been the hardest thing about the whole situation, that it could have been prevented. And not only is it affecting me, but it’s also affecting my oldest son and everyone that loved him.”

Kingston’s mother said he was known for his bright smile and love for life.

“He was so lovable,” Dodson said. “He had the biggest heart, and he wouldn’t harm anyone. He just had the biggest heart. He just wanted to play, and he loved life. He loved his brother, he loved his grandma, he loved me, and he loved his whole family. He was excited about going to K-5 and he loved playing PlayStation and Fortnight. He was just a regular kid.”

If the bill is passed and signed into law, adults who leave an unsecured firearm where a child could access it would face up to a year in prison. If the child is hurt, the adult could face 20 years in prison. And if the child kills themselves or anyone else, the adult could face 30 years in prison.

Dodson said she just wants adults to put away their guns if there are children around.

“No child should die because of something that could be prevented, and so going forward, I just, I hope that this bill is passed,” she said. “I’m praying that this bill is passed because it’s something that we need in place in South Carolina, just to protect our children.“

Dodson said she spent Christmas at Kingston’s gravesite because of an accidental shooting and that she will not stop working to prevent other parents from having to do the same.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Most popular boy names in the 60s in South Carolina

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WBTW News13

Why have South Carolina’s NICU rates doubled?

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The percent of newborns who end up in neonatal intensive care units in South Carolina has nearly doubled since 2004, according to a data analysis by News13. In some counties, like Marlboro, that rate has close to tripled. In 2004, 58.5 babies per 1,000 born statewide – or 5.9% – ended […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawmakers want to raise teacher pay by $4,000

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering raising teacher pay statewide. Under the proposal, teacher salaries would be raised by $4,000 and the average starting salary would start at $40,000. Teachers would also see an additional $25 to their annual teacher supplies fund, which would raise it to $300. Ways and Means Committee […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

South Carolina lawmakers stall abortion bills through walkout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina lawmakers have managed to delay two abortion-related bills by simply leaving the room. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto told lawmakers on the Senate Medical Affairs committee Thursday that he would make his exit if the panel tried to take up the bills. One measure would ban all abortions […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Missing man found dead in South Carolina lake

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — A missing man was found in Lake Hartwell Sunday morning. According to the Clemson Police Department, about 9:30 a.m. officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who were helping with the search of Lake Hartwell, located the body of a man on the Oconee County side of the lake. […]
CLEMSON, SC
WBTW News13

2 Horry County men get federal sentences for drug distribution

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men have received federal sentences for drug distribution, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Scorpio Teriell Tisdale, 28, of Galivants Ferry, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of court-ordered supervision, according to the release. Michael Keith McKenith, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Lawmakers#Prison#D Berkeley#Kingston
WBTW News13

Saving the Carolinas: Creating laws to combat climate change

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2019 Pew Research poll finds six in 10 Americans said climate change is affecting their local community. Portions of both Carolinas in the News 13 viewing area have been impacted by catastrophic storms with predictions of more to come. “The climate is changing, waters are rising, and unfortunately for […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WBTW News13

Who are the richest people in North Carolina?

(WGHP) — Out of every billionaire that made it onto the Forbes 400 for 2021, only three were from North Carolina. Coming in at rank 90, the richest North Carolinian is James Goodnight, 78, worth a net $8.8 billion, according to Forbes. Goodnight first met John Sall, the man with whom he’d build his empire, […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

DUI drivers in SC face light sentences if convicted

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of South Carolina drivers will be charged with DUI in 2022. They’ll be arrested and booked, but most will never be convicted, according to a study by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving.  Of those who are convicted, 7NEWS found most will face little to no substantial penalty. For two months, 7NEWS analyzed […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy