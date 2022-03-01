ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ex-FBI agent questions ‘bothersome’ detail in Brian Laundrie autopsy

By Nexstar Media Wire, Walt Buteau
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itWQ7_0eRqNa2N00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The Brian Laundrie autopsy included several answers about the final moments of his life, but the report prompted a big question for one retired FBI agent.

The remains of 23-year-old Laundrie, of North Port, were found in late October in Carlton Reserve about a mile from the environmental park’s entrance in an area that had been about 3 feet underwater during the rainy season, according to investigators.

The FBI said a notebook found near the remains included a confession that Laundrie killed 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body had been found in Wyoming in late September. She had been strangled , the coroner in that state said.

The young couple had set out on a journey through the middle of the country in late July, chronicling their trip with joyful pictures, videos and blog posts.

What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of disappearance, death, search for Brian Laundrie

The autopsy revealed Laundrie died by suicide and used a .38 caliber revolver, with the deadly projectile found buried in about 6 inches of soil 50 to 60 feet from his remains. The gun had two rounds left in the chamber.

The skeleton was “near complete,” the report stated, but had been scattered a bit by “carnivore activity.” A toxicology report completed this month stated Laundrie had no drugs in his system.

In addition to Laundrie’s much talked about journal, a wooden box that held pictures and a small notebook was also found at the scene, as well as a “handwritten, half note.” A white metal ring was recovered there too.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, who served 25 years in the FBI, was brief when asked if she had ever seen a case like the Laundrie-Petito saga.

“No,” she said.

Most startling to Coffindaffer was the determination that Laundrie shot himself in the left side of his head, despite indications in the autopsy he “was right hand dominant.”

“That was bothersome,” she said. “Because it does not fit with a right-handed person committing suicide with their off-hand.”

In her opinion, that fact suggests three possibilities. The first is Laundrie could have been ambidextrous.

Gabby Petito’s parents unveil new tattoos designed by daughter

“Or he used his left hand because he was holding something like a picture in his right hand,” she said.

The third possibility Coffindaffer offered could no doubt stir up the social media sleuths. She said it could also mean Laundrie was assisted in the suicide.

“I’m not a conspiracy theorist at all but I cannot ignore facts, nor can I ignore statistics,” she said. “And statistics would say a predominantly right-handed person does not commit suicide with their left hand.”

That part of this remarkable story that captured the attention of the world has legs, according to Coffindaffer.

“Certainly, for the social media sleuths,” she said. “To me, the case doesn’t end because it ends with a question mark. How or why did he use his non-dominant hand to shoot himself.”

As far as what was in the notebook, journal and even the half note – Coffindaffer said the best chance for the public to see any of that evidence would be in the civil case.

“That evidence belongs to the next of kin ,” she said.

A civil trial would make that evidence public if it’s admitted in court.

Nexstar reached out to the FBI Denver office but did not immediately hear back Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Sheriff Countryman: All wounded deputy ‘saw was guns coming out of the windows’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus’ top law enforcement officials on Sunday addressed a rash of violence over the weekend that left a Muscogee County deputy sheriff wounded in a shootout with multiple suspects. Mayor Skip Henderson, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, and Sheriff Greg Countryman talked about the officer-involved shooting that is now under investigation by […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO: Woman hits, kills boyfriend with car on I-10

UPDATE (3/6 11:19 a.m.): An official with the sheriff’s office identified the victim as Henry Hernandez, 48, and the suspect is Johana Suarez, 37. According to officials, both were from Miami and were in a romantic relationship. More News from WRBL MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced that […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Fired deputy charged with speeding, vehicular homicide

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a north Georgia deputy fired after his involvement in a deadly crash is now being charged with vehicular homicide. The Times of Gainesville reports that the former deputy, Aaron Buchanan, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and vehicular homicide. Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch says […]
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on JBA’s Facebook, the intruders failed to adhere to commands of […]
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police department is searching for a critically missing person. Kaleb Beasley, 20, was last seen on Mar. 5 at around 10:00 p.m. He went missing from the 3600 block of Macon Road, according to a news release. Beasley is reported to be a white male with brown hair and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Deadly Opp accident raises more questions than answers

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — There are more questions about a deadly crash that killed a man from Opp and new information about the impact of his death. He was the only person living with his elderly mother who’s been left without a caregiver. More News from WRBL 47-year-old Christopher Stevens was driving his Honda […]
OPP, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fbi#Tattoos#Question Mark#Wfla#Carlton Reserve#Journal
WRBL News 3

Woman killed in Tallassee shooting, suspected gunman in custody

Tallassee, Ala. (WRBL) –  A Tallassee man is expected to face a Murder charge after investigators say he shot and killed a woman inside a manufacturing facility Friday morning.  According to investigators, on March 4, 2022, the Tallassee Police Department responded to the 3900 Block of Hwy 229 about a shooting in progress at Hanil USA. […]
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia man sentenced to 15 years on firearm charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta resident was sentenced to over 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of two loaded firearms, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Georgia. Frankie Shearry Jr., 43, was sentenced as an ‘armed career criminal’, meaning that he will serve an enhanced sentence due to committing […]
VALDOSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Lead defendant in methamphetamine-trafficking conspiracy sentenced to seven years

DUBLIN, Ga. (WRBL) – The lead defendant in a drug-trafficking case was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison after confessing to having a leadership role in a methamphetamine-trafficking ring. David Alex Monroe, 32, from Dexter, Georgia, received 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, according […]
DUBLIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized following shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after being shot Saturday following a police chase. According to officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy is in stable condition. MCSO officials said the incident began at around 3:24 p.m., when the Columbus Police Department was pursuing a stolen vehicle, with […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Missing man found dead in Lake Hartwell

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing man was found in Lake Hartwell Sunday morning. According to the Clemson Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who were helping with the search of Lake Hartwell, located the body of a man on the Oconee County side of the lake. […]
CLEMSON, SC
WRBL News 3

Prattville Police looking for fraud suspect

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Prattville Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in multiple counts of fraud and requests public help identifying the individual. Authorities released photos and videos showing on Jan. 26, 2022, an unknown female suspect possessing three fraudulent money orders in Prattville, Alabama. If you have any information regarding the […]
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Fulton County man indicted for business email compromise scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Mark L. Jones. Jones is charged with one count of Theft by Taking. The charges concern Jones’ alleged involvement in a business email compromise scam. The Cyber Fraud Task Force discovered the case, and the Office of the Attorney General and […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy