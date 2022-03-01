ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Car Fire Spreads To Repair Shop On North Federal Boulevard

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hiiKL_0eRqMyrw00

DENVER (CBS4) – The flames from a car that was on fire spread to a repair shop on North Federal Boulevard in Denver on Monday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to put out the fire at Intermountain Radiator and Muffler Shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlzSV_0eRqMyrw00

(credit: Allen Cowgill)

More than a dozen firetrucks from the Denver Fire Department responded to the blaze at 2540 North Federal Blvd. Crews were able to get control of the fire but the business suffered significant damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZjCJ_0eRqMyrw00

(credit: CBS)

No one was injured. What caused the car fire is being investigated.

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Z6rv_0eRqMyrw00

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Man Sprays Cars On I-70 In Eisenhower Tunnel With Fire Extinguisher

(CBS4) – There were several road-safety related shutdowns of Interstate 70 in Colorado’s high country on Sunday, but one short closure of the interstate had nothing to do with crashes or icy conditions. (credit: CDOT) A man was taken into custody after he walked into the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels and sprayed traffic heading westbound on I-70 with fire extinguishers. It happened at approximately 5 p.m. and led to a short closure of I-70 westbound through the tunnel. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the man had been on a Greyhound bus and had some behavioral issues. He was let off in a parking lot outside the tunnel and tried getting into a CDOT building before entering the tunnel. That’s when crews called law enforcement for help and the man was detained and handcuffed in the snow just outside the tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Approximately 50 Cars Involved In Crashes On Icy I-25 In Denver Area

DENVER (CBS4) – There have been a series of crashes on icy Interstate 25 in Denver Sunday afternoon involving dozens of cars. Emergency crews closed I-25 northbound just after 4 p.m. at the Emerson Street area, in the southern part of the city not far from the University of Denver campus. (credit: CDOT) Some minor injuries resulted from as much as six different accidents. A total of approximately 50 cars were involved. Robert Peterson was one of the people involved in one of the pile-ups. “I’m a little shaken up… It’s been quite a day,” Peterson said. ‘”It all happened way too quick, but I just remember when I looked in the rear view mirror, seeing that I could already capture like five vehicles in the mirror, turning and spinning and everything. I saw one at a higher speed and it had no control.” Snow is expected to fall into Sunday evening.
CBS Denver

WATCH: Dog That Was In Car Stolen Near 16th Street Mall Overjoyed To Be Reunited With Owner

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog couldn’t have wagged his tail any harder when animal control officers reunited him with his owner on Monday morning. “Tango” had been in a car that was stolen on Sunday in Denver, and luckily he didn’t have to be in his frightening situation for too long. (credit: Lakewood Police) The owner of the car and the dog told police the crime happened in the evening near the 16th Street Mall. Later that night, authorities located the car and Tango in Lakewood, but they weren’t able to immediately locate the owner. They took Tango to Lakewood’s police department...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Westbound I-70 Closed For Hours At Airport Road Due To Multi-Vehicle Accident

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound I-70 reopened after being closed for hours at Tower Road on Monday due to a multi-vehicle accident. That closure was extended to Airport Road a short time later. Officers said that at least two people were injured in the crash that closed the interstate just before noon. Lanes reopened at 2 p.m. (credit: CDOT) Drivers were urged to avoid the area. Alternate routes included 32nd Ave or 40th Ave. UPDATE: The closure of W/B I-70 has been moved to the AIRPORT RD exit. All lanes of traffic will be required to exit onto Airport. Alternate routes include 32nd Ave or 40th Ave. Updates will be here. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 7, 2022 What caused the crash is being investigated. FINAL UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened. We appreciate everyone's patience. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 7, 2022
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
CBS Denver

Deputy Begs People Not To Post Crash Photos Online After Deadly School Bus Accident

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A deputy in Colorado is urging people to slow down and stop to think before posting pictures of crashes on social media. The recent death of 11-year-old Anna Backner in Parachute prompted Garfield County Deputy James Miller to post an emotional plea to the public to understand the chaos they may cause by posting crash photos. (credit: CBS) “When you drive by and take a quick picture of the accident and post it on social media… there is a very high possibility that this causes the family to have to find out about this horrible tragedy through...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Driver Involved In 1 Of Several Afternoon Crashes On I-25 Says It ‘All Happened Way Too Quick’

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday morning brought sporadic snow showers and several wet roads. “Coming from the airport, you know it was a little bumpy, but no build-up of snow yet,” said Katie George, who was running errands in the snow. But as the snow continued falling, the road conditions worsened. “We were just slipping and sliding a little bit,” said Charmaine Garcia. “Maybe try to stay in if you don’t have to be out.” Around 4 p.m., the snowy conditions caused a treacherous turn of events on I-25. Police reported at least six different pile-ups on I-25 between University and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Fire Crew Rescues Person Trapped In Building Elevator, No Injuries

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Fire Rescue made a successful rescue with no injuries after a crew responded to an individual trapped inside an elevator at a building Thursday. (credit: Aurora Fire) (credit: Aurora Fire) According to the the fire department’s Facebook post, crews used specialized equipment and training to rescue the person trapped on the fourth floor of the building in the 1700 block of N Quentin Street. (credit: Aurora Fire) (credit: Aurora Fire) It was a top-side rescue, where firefighters ensured safety by cutting power to the elevator before gaining access. There were no injuries to anyone involved.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 Back Open In Eastern Colorado After Multiple Crashes, Whiteout Conditions Cause Closure

LIMON, Colo. (CBS4) – Interstate 70 is back open in both directions between Burlington and Limon on Colorado’s Eastern Plains. Multiple crashes are cleaned up and there are no longer whiteout conditions. Interstate 70 near Limon just after noon on Sunday. (credit: CDOT) Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet Sunday there were “multiple crashes and whiteout conditions” at noon. (credit: CBS) Robert was on his way home to Kansas City after a trip to the mountains, when he got stopped short in Limon. “I’ve been sitting here 3 hours roughly. Waiting on the gate to open,” he said. (credit: CBS) He wasn’t alone. Rows of trucks...
LIMON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
CBS Denver

With Colorado Car Theft Rate Rising Rapidly, Groups Using ‘Ethical Hacking’ Techniques Try To Lure Victims

(CBS4) – Colorado is quickly becoming one of the worst states in the nation for auto theft. According to the latest statistics from the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, there has been an 88% percent increase in motor vehicle thefts since 2017. It’s a crime that is more than an inconvenience. “This completely changed my life,” DeAnna Jiron said, “It’s just the stress, I couldn’t get to work and had to depend on everybody.” Jiron dropped her keys while shopping at a Walmart, and by the time she reached the parking lot and realized they were missing, her car was stolen. “Went outside and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Zuri Reunited With Owner Weeks After Stolen Van Recovered

(CBS4)– Last month a man was working, making an Instacart delivery when his van was stolen. To make the situation worse, his dog, Zuri, was inside the van when it was stolen. (credit: GoFundMe) The van was stolen on Feb. 6, while Bryan Parks was finishing up dropping off a delivery in Denver. Parks says a car pulled up alongside his van and a woman got into the van and drove it away. Zuri is a 9-year-old blue-nose pit bull with light brown fur with white markings on her chest and feet. (credit: Bryan Parks) Bryan’s van was recovered a few days later, however, his dog remained missing. Bryan took to social media to urge for Zuri’s return. After more than 4 weeks, they were reunited.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Huerfano Road Fire Burns 230 Acres In Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities say this week’s warm, dry weather has created conditions that are ripe for wildfires. The Huerfano Road Fire has burned 230 acres and was 72% contained on Thursday afternoon.(credit: Pueblo County) Multiple crews continued to fight the fire and will monitor the fire overnight. UPDATE: 4:20 pm. 3/3/22 — No significant change in the size and containment of #HuerfanoRdFire from the A.M. The fire is 230 acres with 72% containment. Multiple fire crews continue to work the fire. Crews will monitor the fire through the night. pic.twitter.com/XOr313EL8J — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 3, 2022 The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said that the fire burned in an old riverbed and did not threaten any structures.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Ball Arena Evacuated After Fire Ignites In Trash Area

DENVER (CBS4)– Ball Arena was evacuated on Thursday night during a concert after a fire ignited in the trash area. The fire set off the sprinkler system at the venue. (credit: CBS) Several thousand people who attended the TobyMac: Hits Deep Tour concert were asked to leave the venue and ushered outside. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the Ball Arena and there were crowds of people walking away from the venue. Police had blocked off a portion of the nearby roads during that time so fire engines and other emergency vehicles could get through. (credit: CBS) The fire started in the trash area behind the Ball Arena and it set off the fire suppression system, including the sprinkler system, about 6:10 p.m. Thursday. The fire was extinguished. (credit: CBS) No one was injured. The crowds were going to be allowed to eventually return to the venue where the concert would go on as scheduled. The delay was due to the fire procedures put in place.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Man Shot In Denver Dies At Hospital

DENVER (CBS4) – An adult male shooting victim passed away at a hospital late Saturday after a reported shooting happened in the 10100 block of East Virginia Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department. DPD stated in an 11:38 p.m. social media message that the man was in critical condition during his transport to the hospital. ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 10100 BLK E Virginia Ave. 1 male victim has been located and transported to a local hospital. The victim is in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact @CrimeStoppersCO . — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 5, 2022 A follow-up message less than three hours later said the male had passed away. DPD is conducting a homicide investigation. The department did not release any information about the circumstances of the shooting or any possible suspect description. CBS4 has reached out to department spokespersons for that information. This story will be updated with any response.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Latest Colorado Snow Totals As Of 8 P.M. On Sunday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a snow day for much of Colorado! Doppler radar was busy tracking widespread areas of snow around the state on Sunday morning. In some cases the snow was organizing into bands and producing as much as 1 to 2 inches of accumulation per hour. The following is a list of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service and CBS4 Weather Watchers between 4 and 8 p.m. on Sunday. 11.6″ – 1 mile E of Ken Caryl 11.3″ – 1 mile N of Genesee 8.0″ – Lookout Mountain 6.2″ – Rist Canyon 6.0″ – Stratton 5.7″ – 3 miles N of Pueblo Reservoir 5.6″...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Man Who Was Shot In Parking Lot Of Colorado Springs Market Faces Tough Recovery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs man who was shot and injured when he was in the middle of picking up groceries with his children last month is facing a tough recovery. The family of Andy Lopez says he has undergone multiple surgeries after getting wounded in the head and is only just back home after weeks spent in the hospital. (credit: GoFundMe) The case is unsolved so far, according to Colorado Springs police. It happened on Feb. 10 in front of the Carniceria Leonela Meat Market. That’s off East Pikes Peak Avenue near the Citadel Mall. “It was just like...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Larimer County Deputies Respond To Stolen Car Off I-25 Near Mead

MEAD, Colo. (CBS4) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stolen vehicle from Fort Collins that was found abandoned off I-25 near Mead Friday morning. This was a vehicle that had avoided deputies earlier in the morning. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) Deputies were responding to the car on the shoulder off southbound I-25 between CO-56 and Highway-34, where the stolen car was on the grassy median of the interstate. According to the sheriff’s office, the windows were too dark to confirm if the vehicle was occupied, so more deputies were called to safely clear the vehicle. There was no one inside, and investigators gathered evidence at the scene. Traffic was delayed during the response, but lanes were not closed. (credit: CBS)
MEAD, CO
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Homeowner Shot At While Stopping 2 Suspects From Stealing Catalytic Converter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an attempted theft that involved shots fired at a home Friday morning. (credit: CBS) According to Jeffco Sheriff, around 6:15 a.m. a homeowner in the 8300 block of South Allison Street confronted two suspects who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter on their property. The homeowner intervened and a physical altercation took place, where the homeowner likely grabbed one of the suspects, and the second one pulled a gun and fired a single shot that missed. Deputies are on scene of a shots fired call...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Chief Of RTD Police Announces Resignation

DENVER (CBS4) – The chief of RTD Police and Emergency Management is leaving the transportation district. (credit: RTD) Chief Robert Grado announced his resignation late last month and said his last day on the job will be March 11. Grado was been with the Regional Transportation District for more than 11 years and has served as chief since 2017.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

New Videos Show Chaos After Floor Collapsed During House Party In Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New videos show the chaos and damage deputies encountered after the floor collapsed at a house party in Arapahoe County last week. More than 100 teenagers were on the floor at a house party when the floor gave way on Feb. 26. “The main floor is collapsed completely,” one deputy can be heard saying. The family told CBS4 they are not allowed to live in the home because of the extensive damage. (credit: Arapahoe County) South Metro firefighters rushed to the home on Princeton Place near Quincy Avenue and E-470. Cell phone video of the chaos went viral online. Of the dozens of people who fell, only three suffered injuries. (credit: CBS) The 18th District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and “determined there will be no criminal charges filed.”    
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County Deputies Shoot, Kill Suspect In Stolen Car At Apartments

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting with Arapahoe County deputies Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office tweeted. This scene was in front of apartment homes just east of I-25 in unincorporated Arapahoe County. (credit: Arapahoe Sheriff) According to Arapahoe County PIO John Bartmann, just before 8 a.m., deputies were at 7545 E Harvard Avenue, where they saw a confirmed stolen vehicle at the apartment complex and saw someone inside the vehicle. Deputies had further cover cars show up before ordering the person inside to get out of the vehicle, but he did not listen to deputies....
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
40K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy