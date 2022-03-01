Car Fire Spreads To Repair Shop On North Federal Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4) – The flames from a car that was on fire spread to a repair shop on North Federal Boulevard in Denver on Monday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to put out the fire at Intermountain Radiator and Muffler Shop.

More than a dozen firetrucks from the Denver Fire Department responded to the blaze at 2540 North Federal Blvd. Crews were able to get control of the fire but the business suffered significant damage.

No one was injured. What caused the car fire is being investigated.