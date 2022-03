An elderly Covid patient has died just two days after remarrying his ex-wife, a hospital in Las Vegas says.According to MountainView Hospital, Eddie D (whose full name has not been released) passed away on 28 January after battling both cancer and the coronavirus. Just two days before that, he had been the groom in a wedding ceremony held in the hospital’s ICU. The bride was his ex-wife, Patricia M.“We hope this day was an unforgettable experience for Eddie and Patricia,” MountainView’s CEO, Julie Taylor, said in a press release. “This is proof that love prevails, and that people are...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 26 DAYS AGO