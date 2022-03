"Mama June" Shannon has been working hard to get back on track since her release from rehab and her drug arrest in 2019 for cocaine possession. Shannon seemed to be on a great path after avoiding time behind bars, serving community service and ditching ex-boyfriend Geno Doak. She has been repairing her relationship with her daughters and even has a new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, to help her get back in shape.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO