Contrary to what some may believe, flights are not always safe for the passenger physically or emotionally. Every now and then unfortunate or undesirable incidents do occur with regards to a verbal altercation, racist language, sexual harassment, or plain violent behavior. For the most part, one can rest knowing that the airline staff both before boarding and during flying are keeping an eye out for unsavory characters and potential bursts of bad behavior. While every misdemeanor is different, here is some information, in a nutshell, to know what happens when a law is broken on a plane.

Flight Attendants Are First Respondents

For smaller acts of misbehavior such as being overly loud or rude to fellow passengers or the cabin crew, it is the flight attendants that will intervene to ascertain what can be done. Flight attendants are given basic training regarding dealing with abusive passengers looking to create trouble especially after drinking more than they should. For purposes regarding the safety of the aircraft more than two flight attendants may collectively gather to diffuse the tension as they cannot allow a passenger to ruin the flight, hurt anyone or wander around.

Second, most flights have an air marshal or two onboard incognito so that they can quickly deescalate a situation that seems problematic. They will usually intervene when asked or if they are close enough to witness the situation for themselves. Any measures that are within reason will be employed to restrain a passenger if necessary. For more violent and dangerous potential crimes such as terrorism, murder, hijacking, etc, the pilot will be notified who in his capacity as commander-in-chief may order drastic measures such as physically restraining and manhandling the person who poses a threat or even drugging them. In some extreme cases of a breach in security, the pilot may change the route as he sees fit and have an unscheduled early landing.

Communication With Air Traffic Control

When the pilot has ascertained the level of the threat (even if it is relatively minor like a drunk, abusive passenger), they will radio in and notify air traffic control as soon as possible. This gives prior notice to the proper authorities on the ground to prepare themselves and this may include calling the police in the area. Upon landing, the police will enter the aircraft and restrain the passenger/s in question and arrest them, subjecting them to the laws of the country or state where they have landed. Bear in mind that many minor incidents go fairly unpunished on the orders of the pilot because some people may have health concerns, jet lag, extreme exhaustion, or so forth especially if they are on their third or fourth flight in two days. Having edibles on a plane when that flight doesn’t allow it for example and then refusing to relinquish the goods may be considered a minor incident of less than ideal behavior.

Severe Cases

For situations that have escalated out of control, the perpetrator may even end up with a heavy fine or possible imprisonment in the country where the plane has landed. For that reason, they are better off hiring a lawyer as soon as possible to deal with the charges and they can search according to the location such as for an Orlando criminal defense attorney. Know that in many cases the perpetrator may be extradited to his own country to face charges as well. Aviation laws are always being updated as the Tokyo Convention which is highly adhered to in this regard is many decades old and does not encompass all the events that can occur.

