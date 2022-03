The eyes and sympathies of the world rest with the people of Ukraine. Yet the disaster that Vladimir Putin has perpetrated will have repercussions across the world and in our daily lives.As I write, the price of Brent crude oil – a good proxy for the cost of aviation fuel – is sitting at $115 (£87) per barrel. That is its highest level since 2014, and is exactly 50 per cent higher than the cost at the start of 2022, just nine weeks ago.“In the ‘good old days’, whenever there was an oil crisis, the airlines added fuel surcharges,” reminisces...

TRAVEL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO