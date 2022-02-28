ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recorded Music Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Master Music, LangVan, King Record, De Plein Vent Studio, Universal Music

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest research study released by HTF MI "Recorded Music Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the...

SFGate

Neil Diamond Sells Song Catalog, Master Recordings to Universal Music Group

Universal Music Publishing Group has acquired Neil Diamond’s entire song catalog, as well as the rights to all recordings from his career, the company announced Monday. The deal covers songs, masters and videos and includes 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album. It will also cover any future music Diamond may record. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MUSIC
UPI News

Scottish theater company stages musical in under 10 hours for world record

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Scottish theater company recaptured a Guinness World Record by staging a full musical less than 10 hours after receiving the script. Rubber Chicken Theatre in Dunblane previously held the Guinness record for fastest theatrical production when it staged a play in under 12 hours in 2019, but the record was broken just a few months later when Spain's Grupo de teatro Albatros ensemble staged a show in 11 hours and 9 seconds.
THEATER & DANCE
Stamford Advocate

Universal Music Posts Record Revenue for 2021 as Streaming and Vinyl Soar

The world’s largest music company, Universal Music Group, posted a record $9.4 billion in revenue for 2021, the company announced in its earnings report on Thursday. That marks a 14.4% increase over 2020, although comparisons with the pandemic year are obviously skewed. Recorded music revenues were up 14.3% to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Concord Recorded Music Taps Fred Gillham to Lead Expansion Across Europe

Concord Recorded Music is expanding its international footprint across Continental Europe, led by the newly-promoted Fred Gillham. Gillham, managing director of the independent music group’s U.K. business since 2019, adds duties for Europe, the company announced Wednesday (March 2). In this new role as Concord Recorded Music’s managing director...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Exile Content Studio Launches Music Division

Exile Content Studio, a growing media and entertainment company focused on producing audiovisual content focused on Spanish speakers, has launched a music division. Exile Music will provide touring and management services, but will also serve as a recording label and publisher. The company will be led by newly appointed president of music Jeremy Norkin, a veteran talent agent who was formerly at UTA. Norkin will report to Exile CEO Alejandro Uribe.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Rising Star JNR Choi Signs With Epic Records & Sony Music UK’s Black Butter Records

Rising U.K. star JNR Choi has signed with Epic Records and Sony Music UK’s Black Butter Records. For the last several months, Choi’s name has grown exponentially, courtesy of his earsplitting drill record “To the Moon.” Sampling Bruno Mars’ 2010 track “Talking to the Moon,” Choi seamlessly skates on the flipped version and has enjoyed success on social media. The song peaked at No. 3 on TikTok’s U.S. chart and landed No. 1 Spotify Viral Hits chart.
MUSIC
