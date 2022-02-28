Recorded Music Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Master Music, LangVan, King Record, De Plein Vent Studio, Universal Music

Rising U.K. star JNR Choi has signed with Epic Records and Sony Music UK’s Black Butter Records. For the last several months, Choi’s name has grown exponentially, courtesy of his earsplitting drill record “To the Moon.” Sampling Bruno Mars’ 2010 track “Talking to the Moon,” Choi seamlessly skates on the flipped version and has enjoyed success on social media. The song peaked at No. 3 on TikTok’s U.S. chart and landed No. 1 Spotify Viral Hits chart.

