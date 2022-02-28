Healthcare Inventory Management Systems Market to See Huge Growth by 2022-2028 | Terson Solutions, LogiTag Systems, Mobile Aspects, WaveMark

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO