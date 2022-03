ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Power responded Wednesday about complaints from some customers that their electric bills had soared as much as $100 in one month. A company spokeswoman said it was due to a lag in computing customers’ bills. She said the two-month lag was responsible for some seeing much higher bills in January that resulted in more than $3 million in “over-recovery” by the company.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO