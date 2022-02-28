ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eSIM Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2022-2028 | Telefonica, Gemalto, Infineon Technologies, Sierra Wireless, Apple

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of eSIM Market, Global Outlook and Forecast Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the eSIM Market, Outlook and Forecast market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other...

CNBC

North Korea, China and the U.S. are closely watching South Korea's election

A conservative victory for South Korea's upcoming presidential election could see the country adopt a rigid stance on North Korea and China, potentially igniting fresh tensions in the Asia-Pacific. Given North Korea's ongoing missile activity and anti-China sentiment at home, foreign policy matters are expected to affect public sentiment. With...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

