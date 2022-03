Russia's attack on Ukraine is expected to drive up food prices at U.S. grocery stores, adding to the sharpest rise in inflation for Americans since the 1980s. The war is expected to slow or even halt crop production in Ukraine, which is one of the world's largest producers of wheat as well as some seed oils, according to a Washington Post report. Reduced supplies of wheat and sunflowers could ratchet up prices on a range of foods, including bread, beer, animal feed and some meats.

