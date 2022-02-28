ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Opportunity of More Than $20 Bn Opening Up in the Lubricants Industry - Exclusive Research Published by MarketsandMarkets™

 8 days ago

Lubricants Industry Disruptions – A potential opportunity of more than $20 Bn is opening up in the lubricants industry, owing to the shifting technology focus of customers towards electrification and stringent emission regulations. According to MarketsandMarkets™ analysis,. There is ~USD 8.6 Bn potential within electric vehicle fluids...

