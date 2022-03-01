ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Indiana teacher caught on camera slapping student

By NBC News Channel
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3fD1_0eRqK4B700

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (NBC) – An Indiana teacher has been fired after being caught on school surveillance cameras slapping a student.

This video was released by Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart County, Indiana.

According to information released by school officials, a Jimtown High School teacher confronted a student about his attire.

There was a brief verbal exchange in the hallway before the teacher slapped the student. The student’s head hits the wall and then the student falls to the floor. Others are seen in the video but it is not clear if they knew what was happening at the time.

The teacher has been identified as Mike Hosinski.

Hosinski has been fired and is not allowed on school grounds. Police are investigating the incident and Hosinski has been reported to child protective services and the Indiana Department of Education.

The student was treated for injuries. In a statement school officials said they would not comment further on the incident due to an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkhart County, IN
Education
County
Elkhart County, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
Elkhart County, IN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Surveillance Cameras#Nbc#Baugo Community Schools#Jimtown High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

Florida man travels to Poland-Ukraine border to save sister

(WFLA) — A man living in Winter Park had to travel to the Ukrainian-Poland border to save his family members from the chaos in their home country. NBC affiliate WESH reported that Aleksandr Murga met his sister Marisha at the border this past week as she and other family members tried to escape the conflict. According […]
WINTER PARK, FL
WFLA

DeSantis, Ladapo hold roundtable on ‘failures’ in COVID-19 response

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo held a roundtable on what they consider to be failed responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. A release from the governors office blamed “lockdown politicians” and those in the medical field for allegedly ignoring data to push for lockdowns and mask mandates […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy