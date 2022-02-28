Oregon to Remove Indoor Mask Requirement

When you wake up on March 12, wearing masks indoors throughout the West Coast will no longer be required. The decision has been moved up three times, but Oregon Health Authority says the state’s COVID-19 trends indicate its hospitals won’t be overwhelmed by cases, so the state will lift its indoor...
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- California, Oregon and Washington announced plans to lift their indoor mask mandates on Monday, citing declining COVID-19 cases. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will no longer require masks for unvaccinated individuals beginning Tuesday but masks will still be "strongly recommended" for all individuals in most indoor settings.
FOOD stamp claimants in 31 states are set to receive extra SNAP benefits this month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in at least 31 states will continue to send extra money, in addition to a recipient's monthly benefits. A majority of states have been giving emergency SNAP allotments each...
WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City Public Schools is lifting the district-wide mask requirement. Students and staff will no longer be required to wear a mask while on campuses or at activities as of Tuesday, March 1. Although the requirement is ending, district officials said they will continue encouraging mask-wearing.
Many mask mandates and some of the vaccine mandates are officially coming to an end in New York City. Starting today, kids attending public school K-12 can drop the face masks while inside their classroom. School officials say this doesn't mean schools will ease up on other safety protocols. The Department of Education says it plans to keep the daily screeners to make sure anyone with symptoms does not come back to school and will continue to distribute test kits. Face masks will continue to be required for kids under the age of five, who aren't eligible for the vaccine. This will affect some Pre-K classes, all 3-K classes and many day care and kids' programs that are overseen by the health department.
Welcome to the Monday, March 7, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. COVID-19 emergency orders have expired in 27 states. New single-member House districts boost total number of state legislative primaries in West Virginia this year. Two incumbents among candidates in Republican...
On the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, four men affiliated with the Kansas City chapter of the right-wing Proud Boys gathered on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, along with thousands of others urged on by then-President Donald Trump. The crowd pushed ahead and overwhelmed the few Capitol Police officers guarding the entrance, toppling […]
The post A year after Jan. 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol lives on in hundreds of court cases appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
A new United Nations report released last week, which the UN secretary-general called an "atlas of human suffering," projects an increasingly volatile and chaotic future for those of us who live along the Gulf Coast.Driving the news: The entire Gulf Coast is under serious threat from rising seas as the planet's polar ice caps melt, AP reports. The threats include more major hurricanes, red tides, collapsing fisheries and economic hits to industries like oil in Louisiana and tourism in Florida. Zoom in: The report says the Tampa Bay area, surrounded by shallow seas, is considered one of the most vulnerable places in the nation for storm surges.The tourism and fishing industries in Florida need thriving natural habitats, but declining coral reefs due to warming water could translate into losses of $24 billion to $55 billion by 2100.Of note: The report predicts that maritime heat wave frequency and spatial extent will rise faster in the Gulf and along the southeastern coast than anywhere else in the U.S.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky praised the “extraordinary” efforts the CDC took to ensure it delivered 550 million vaccine doses around the country within the first year of the pandemic. However, she admits that perhaps the overwhelming “optimism” the center had about the vaccines’ ability to quickly end the pandemic was a bit hasty.
EXCLUSIVE: Thirteen states have signed on to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking Biden administration records on any FBI surveillance of parents protesting school boards. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress, has taken the lead in the lawsuit against President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland...
