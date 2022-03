DELFI, Schlumberger's SaaS solution will allow the company to enter the new era of the industry and capture a larger share of the client's capital spending. Schlumberger (SLB) is the leading global supplier for the oil and gas industry. Its know-how and relationships in the industry are two competitive advantages. However, SLB similar to its main competitors is heavily dependent on the capex spending of its clients - all indicators are pointing towards an increase in spending in the coming years. Besides that, SLB is planning to grab more of that capex by helping clients to increase the return on the capex deployed.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO